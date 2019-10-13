Rugby World Cup: Previous form is irrelevant - Andy Farrell on Ireland's quarter-final

Ireland secured their place in the quarter-finals with a bonus-point win over Samoa in Fukuoka on Saturday

Ireland defence coach Andy Farrell says that form will count for very little in next week's World Cup quarter-final.

Either South Africa or New Zealand await Ireland in the last eight, with Sunday's meeting between Japan and Scotland in Yokohama set to decide the final standings in Pool A.

"I don't think form really comes into next week," said Farrell.

"I don't think it really matters, simply because this is a World Cup quarter-final that's coming up."

Ireland have struggled to find a consistently high level of performance in 2019, and Joe Schmidt's side once again saw their form dip after a strong opening World Cup win over Scotland in September.

However their 47-5 victory over Samoa on Sunday was delivered with a performance far more convincing than in either of the two previous games against Japan and Russia.

Should Ireland top Pool A then they will be tasked with facing the Springboks in Tokyo on Sunday, while finishing second will set up a meeting with the All Blacks a day earlier at the same venue.

"It was a good performance by ourselves [against Samoa]," said Farrell.

"Is that going to be good enough? Who knows."

"All you've got to do in the quarter-final is win," he continued.

"Of course form on the day matters, whether you carry that over from a year ago, six months ago, last week, it all becomes a little bit irrelevant in the end."

Ireland enter into quarter-final week boosted by the fact that their squad is currently injury-free, with Bundee Aki currently the only player who may be ruled out of the last eight tie.

The centre's fate will be decided at a hearing in Tokyo on Monday (11:30 BST) following his straight red card for a tackle direct to the head of Samoan fly-half Ulupano Seuteni.