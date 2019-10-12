Rugby World Cup: 'It doesn't get any bigger' - Scotland's Hogg looks forward to Japan showdown

Hogg is hoping Scotland can avoid the errors that cost them their opener against Ireland

Rugby World Cup Pool A: Japan v Scotland Venue: International Stadium Yokohama, Yokohama Date: Sunday, 13 October Kick-off: 11:45 BST

Full-back Stuart Hogg says Scotland are ready for a "hell of a ding-dong battle" against Japan, with a World Cup quarter final place on the line.

Scotland must take four more points than the host nation to progress.

However, Typhoon Hagibis threatens to derail Scottish hopes, with Sunday's match in Yokohama under threat of cancelation.

"Making it to the quarters would definitely be up there with the biggest things I've done so far," said Hogg.

"We've been in since the start of June working incredibly hard to get to where we want to be and we've got a chance to let loose.

"For myself and a lot of the boys this could be the biggest game of our careers and one we're very much looking forward to getting stuck into.

"It's a huge Test match for us but the majority of the squad have played in big games," said the 27-year-old. "There are a lot of boys with experience. It's going to be a hell of a ding-dong battle."

Scotland lost to Ireland in their opener but turned it around with back-to-back bonus point victories, without conceding, over Samoa and Russia.

Japan, who have never reached the last eight at a World Cup, have impressed with three wins.

"We made it difficult with the way we started this tournament," said Hogg. "For us as professional players we have to be on the money at every single opportunity.

"The Japanese play really well collectively. We need to shut them down at the earliest opportunity and then make the most of our opportunities in attack.

"We're fully aware of the strengths that they have but we see opportunities as well. There are some tasty match-ups but we truly believe we can win this Test match."

"We've got the chance to play against the host nation and it doesn't get any bigger than that."

What do Scotland need to reach the last eight?