Rugby World Cup 2019: Wales v Uruguay (Sun)

Rugby World Cup: Wales v Uruguay Venue: Kumamoto Stadium, Kumamoto City Date: Sun, 13 October Kick-off: 09:15 BST Coverage: Full commentary on every Wales game across BBC Radio Wales and Radio Cymru, BBC Radio 5 Live and Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, plus text updates on the BBC Sport website and app.

Wales have already qualified for the World Cup quarter-finals but they will be aiming to win all of their pool matches for the first time since 1987 when they face Uruguay.

Warren Gatland's side only need two points to finish top of Pool D, thanks to their head-to-head record against Australia.

And although Uruguay shocked Fiji earlier in the tournament, Wales will expect to triumph comprehensively.

With just four days to recover from Wednesday's bruising win over Fiji, Gatland has made 13 changes to his team.

Only wing Josh Adams and centre Hadleigh Parkes retain their places but, as Gatland said, even they would have been rested had Wales not sustained so many injuries against the physically imposing Fijians.

Fly-half Dan Biggar and centre Jonathan Davies were forced off the field with head and knee injuries respectively, while Adams suffered a dead leg and fellow wing George North hurt his ankle.

So with a handful of players injured and several more in need of a rest, Gatland is aiming to protect as many as he can from further damage before a probable quarter-final against France a week Sunday.

That means first World Cup appearances for second rows Adam Beard and Bradley Davies, hooker Ryan Elias, scrum-half Aled Davies and wing Hallam Amos.

Many of the players who started in the wins over Georgia, Australia and Fiji will hope to reclaim their places for the quarter-final - but Gatland has warned that is no foregone conclusion.

"It's a bit of a juggling act with the four-day turnaround," he said.

"We knew from the start that we were going to expose a few players. We spoke before the World Cup about going into this game with one 10 anyway.

"So we've been looking at cover there. It's been hard with the short turnaround.

"We have a fresh forward pack and they're excited and looking forward to the opportunity.

"The message to the players against Uruguay is that the door is not shut.

"There are opportunities for players to go out there and impress and stake a claim for a quarter-final spot."

Centre Cory Allen scored a hat-trick as Wales beat Uruguay 54-9 at the 2015 World Cup

Uruguay, meanwhile, will be bidding to win two matches in a single World Cup campaign for the first time.

They have won one pool game on two occasions - in 1999 and 2003 - but their thrilling victory over Fiji has given them the opportunity to create history in Kumamoto.

Los Teros have lost all eight of their World Cup fixtures against Tier One sides, by an average of 54 points.

And although they were hammered 54-9 by Wales at the last World Cup, their win against Fiji was proof of their improvement.

Captain Juan Manuel Gaminara spoke passionately about his team's progress immediately after that momentous triumph, and he wants Uruguay to be given more opportunities to test themselves against teams such as Wales.

"We don't think we should have to wait every four years to play Tier One teams," he said.

"We should play them every year."

The teams

Wales: Halfpenny; Adams, Watkin, Parkes, Amos; Patchell, A Davies; Smith, Elias, Lewis, B Davies, Beard, Shingler, Tipuric (capt), Wainwright.

Replacements: Dee, Carre, W Jones, Ball, Moriarty, James Davies, T Williams, G Davies.

Uruguay: Mieres; Leivas, Cat, Vilaseca, Freitas; Berchesi, Arata; Sanguinetti, Kessler, Arbelo, Dotti, Leindeker, Gaminara (capt), Civetta, Nieto.

Replacements: Pujadas, Echeverria, Rombys, Magno, Diana, Ormaechea, Inciarte, Silva.

Officials: Referee, Angus Gardner (Australia); Assistant referees, Luke Pearce (England), Karl Dickson (England); TMO, Rowan Kitt (England).

What they said

Wales head coach Warren Gatland: "We've got to make sure we do a job early on against Uruguay. It's challenging with such a short turnaround but that's what World Cups are all about.

"We've spoken about creating as much strength in depth in the squad as we could over the last three or four years.

"The squad is in a good place mentally. There are a group of players that are excited about the chance to go out and, for a lot of them, get their first game at a World Cup.

"We're expecting another tough game but also a good performance from our side."

Uruguay captain Juan Manuel Gaminara: "We have been visualising winning two games at the World Cup because, if we do, we qualify for France 2023 automatically.

"We are getting better as the tournament goes on. We usually only play three to four times a year. We are getting accustomed now to that many games in a short space of time.

"We have to disrupt Wales's kicking game. We notice that their number 9 usually kicks a lot and so we have to pressure that kick."

The ground

Kumamoto Stadium is home to football club Roasso Kumamoto

This will be the second of two World Cup matches to be played at Kumamoto Stadium, a 32,000-seat arena built in 1998.

France beat Tonga 23-21 last Sunday in the other match at the ground, which is similar in design to Munster's Thomond Park and Hong Kong Stadium, home of the Hong Kong Sevens tournament.

Match stats