Japan v Scotland: Team news, stats & preview

Greig Laidlaw will captain Scotland for the final pool match

Rugby World Cup Pool A: Japan v Scotland Venue: International Stadium Yokohama Date: Sunday, 13 October Kick-off: 11:45 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Scotland, Radio Five Live, plus text updates on the BBC Sport website and app.

Scotland go into their final World Cup pool match needing a win over Japan to reach the quarter finals, while bonus points may come into play.

Gregor Townsend's side must take four more points than the host nation to progress.

However, the match is under threat from the strong winds and heavy rain brought by Typhoon Hagibis

In the event of cancelation, Scotland would be eliminated, with both sides awarded two points.

A decision on whether the game goes ahead is expected around midnight on Saturday.

Group rivals Ireland have secured their place in the last eight with a bonus point win over Samoa.

Scotland have dropped captain Stuart McInally, with Fraser Brown starting at hooker and scrum-half Greig Laidlaw leading the side.

With Sean Maitland injured, wings Darcy Graham and Tommy Seymour are the only survivors from Wednesday's 61-0 win over Russia.

Japan have gone for an experienced line up as they chase a place in the last eight for the first time.

Michael Leitch returns as captain, while hooker Shota Horie, second-row Luke Thompson, winger Kenki Fukuoka and full-back William Tupou are included.

Fly-half Yu Tamura is the tournament top scorer going into the final weekend with 40 points to his name.

What they said

Japan head coach Jamie Joseph: "My team is motivated by achieving something that is great - not avoiding an embarrassment. We all want to earn the right to be considered one of the elite teams in the world. It's important for us to wake up on Monday morning and understand that [either] we are a worthy top eight team or we are not quite good enough."

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend: "This is the game a lot of people are looking forward to. We have talking about it as one of the rare occasions where we get to play in a straight shoot-out for the quarter-finals. It is a game you dream to be involved in."

The teams

Japan: Tupou; Matsushima; Lafaele, Nakamura; Fukuoka; Tamura; Nagare; Inagaki, Horie, Koo; Thompson, Moore; Leitch, Labuschagne, Himeno.

Replacements: Sakate, Nakajima, Ai Valu, Helu, Tui, Tanaka, Matsuda, Yamanaka

Scotland: Hogg; Seymour, Harris, Johnson, Graham, Russell, Laidlaw; Dell, Brown, Nel, Gilchrist, Gray, Bradbury, Ritchie, Thomson.

Replacements: McInally, Reid, Fagerson, Cummings, Wilson, G Horne, P Horne, Kinghorn.

Match stats

Japan and Scotland have met seven times before in full Test matches, Scotland winning on each occasion

Three of those were at the Rugby World Cup, with Scotland scoring 17 tries and conceding just three

Scotland beat Japan 45-10 in Gloucester in the 2015 tournament and won twice subsequently in Test matches in Japan in 2016

Japan are aiming to make it out of the pool stages for the first time

Scotland's 61-0 win over Russia made them the first side to win back-to-back Rugby World Cup games without conceding a point after their victory over Samoa

Only once before have Scotland failed to make it out of the pool stages - in 2011 after losing to England and Argentina