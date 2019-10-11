Rugby World Cup: Australia looking forward to facing England, says Michael Cheika

Australia will face England in the quarter-finals if the Wallabies finish as runners-up in Pool D

2019 Rugby World Cup Hosts: Japan Dates: 20 September to 2 November Coverage: Full commentary on every game across BBC Radio 5 Live and Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, plus text updates on the BBC Sport website and app.

Australia are already looking forward to a potential quarter-final against England, says coach Michael Cheika.

England topped Pool C after their game against France was called off because of Typhoon Hagibis, while Australia are likely to finish second in Pool D.

England coach Eddie Jones said "someone is smiling on" his side by giving them a two-week rest between fixtures.

"They better win. They've had the best preparation, according to the coach," joked Wallabies boss Cheika.

Australia laboured to a 27-8 win over Georgia on Friday to move top of their group, but will be overtaken by Wales if Warren Gatland's side avoid defeat to minnows Uruguay on Sunday.

That would set the Wallabies up for a last-eight meeting with England on Saturday, 19 October - a fortnight after Jones' side's last outing, a 39-10 victory over Argentina.

"We excited about the prospect of having great preparation for the quarter-final now," said Jones.

But Cheika played down the impact of having to play an extra game and having had a week's less time to prepare with his players.

"They'll be really looking forward to this contest, you can see that in the dressing room already," he added.

"The only relevance is Saturday. All the different things, who's had a week on, who's had a week off, who's been resting, who hasn't, it all comes down to kick-off."