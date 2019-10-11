Pro14: Munster make five changes for game against in-form Cheetahs

Tyler Bleyendaal will start for Munster in Bloemfontein

Pro14: Cheetahs v Munster Venue: Toyota Stadium, Bloemfontein Date: Fri, 11 Oct Kick-off: 17:15 BST Coverage: Score updates and match report on the BBC Sport website.

Billy Holland's inclusion to captain Munster is among five changes for Friday evening's Pro14 game against in-form Cheetahs in South Africa.

Tyler Bleyendaal, Nick McCarthy, Jeremy Loughman and Rhys Marshall are also drafted in.

JJ Hanrahan, Alby Matheson, Liam O'Connor, Kevin O'Byrne and Darren O'Shea are the players to drop out of the starting line-up.

McCarthy and Bleyendaal will form a new half-back partnership.

Loughman, Marshall and Stephen Archer pack down in the front row with Fineen Wycherley and Holland in the second row.

The back row of Jack O'Donoghue, Tommy O'Donnell and Arno Botha is unchanged.

Academy player Keynan Knox is set to make his second Pro14 appearance off the bench with another replacement Calvin Nash in line for his first competitive action of the season.

Hanrahan, Mathewson, O'Shea and O'Byrne are all included in the Munster replacements.

The match sees the leaders in the two Conferences in opposition with both sides having secured back-to-back bonus-point victories over the first two weekends of the campaign.

Franco Smith is taking charge of the Cheetahs for the final time before departing to take the Italy job where he will replace Irishman Conor O'Shea.

Smith's have have notched a remarkable 111 points in their opening two victories which included last weekend's 63-26 hammering of Ulster.

The coach makes two changes with Louis Fouche replacing Dries Swanepoel at centre and prop Luan de Bruin taking over from Erich de Jager.

Former Ulster star Ruan Pienaar will captain the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein.

Cheetahs: Smith; Small-Smith, van Rensburg, L Fouche, Volmink; Schoeman, Pienaar; Nche, Dweba, de Bruin, Manjezi, Steenkamp, Olivier, Pokomela, H Venter.

Replacements: R Venter, B Venter, N Fouche, du Preez, Keon, Wiese, Meyer, Blommetjies

Munster: Haley; Sweetnam, Goggin, Scannell, Daly; Bleyendaal, McCarthy; Loughman, Marshall, Archer, Wycherley, Holland (capt), O'Donoghue, O'Donnell, Botha.

Replacements: O'Byrne, Cronin, Knox, O'Shea, Coombes, Mathewson, Hanrahan, Nash.