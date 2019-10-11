Pro14: Marcell Coetzee to start for Ulster against Southern Kings in South Africa

Marcell Coetzee missed Ulster's two opening games of the season

Pro14: Southern Kings v Ulster Venue: Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, Port Elizabeth Date: Sat, 5 Oct Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio Ulster MW and match report on the BBC Sport website.

Marcell Coetzee will start for Ulster in the Pro14 game against Southern Kings as the side shows five changes from the hammering by the Cheetahs.

Springboks player Coetzee replaces Greg Jones at number eight for Saturday's game with Alan O'Connor taking over from Kieran Treadwell at lock.

In the backs, Stuart McCloskey, Louis Ludik and Billy Burns come in for James Hume, Rob Lyttle and Bill Johnston.

Jack McGrath, who turned 30 on Friday, misses out because of a toe injury.

Summer arrival McGrath was a late withdrawal from the Cheetahs game after suffering the injury during the pre-match warm-up.

Coetzee has been targeting this fixture for his return to action after a long-term ankle injury sustained on Springboks duty.

Fly-half Burns also missed last weekend's 63-26 thumping in Bloemfontein.

Another Ulster newcomers Matt Faddes will start again at full-back and John Cooney is retained at scrum half, with hooker Rob Herring retaining the captaincy.

Angus Curtis could make his first appearance since October 2018 if called upon from a bench which includes Jones, Treadwell, Hume and Dave Shanahan.

The Kings make two changes from weekend's 31-20 home defeat by Munster as Josiah Twum-Boafo replaces Andell Loubser at wing and prop Rossouw de Klerk takes over from Pieter Scholtz.

Southern Kings: Banda; Twum-Boafo, Kruger, Jackson, Winnaar; Catrakilis, Ungerer; Schoeman, van Rooyen, de Klerk, Sexton, Fortuin, Badiyana (capt), Burger, Lerm.

Replacements: du Toit, Tshakweni, Scholtz, Astle, de Wee, Allderman, Sithole, Louw

Ulster: Faddes, Gilroy, Marshall, McCloskey, Ludik, Burns, Cooney; O'Sullivan, Herring (capt), O'Toole, O'Connor, Carter, Matthew Rea, Reidy, Coetzee

Replacements: McBurney, McCall, Kane, Treadwell, Jones, Shanahan, Curtis, Hume.