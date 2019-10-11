Bruce Flockhart came through the Scottish Rugby academy

Pro14: Glasgow Warriors v Cardiff Blues Venue: Scotstoun Stadium, Glasgow Date: Saturday, 12 October Kick-off: 19:35 BST Coverage: Live score updates on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

Bruce Flockhart will make his Glasgow Warriors debut at blindside flanker against Cardiff Blues.

Adam Nicol and Alex Allan come into the front row, while centre Nick Grigg also returns in four changes to the side that lost 25-21 to Scarlets.

Wales scrum-half Lloyd Williams captains Blues as number eight Nick Williams drops to the bench.

Will Boyde makes his first start in the back-row, while Wales hooker Kristian Dacey replaces Liam Belcher.

Cardiff are looking to bounce back following last weekend's 19-11 home defeat by Edinburgh.

Scotland Under-20 prop George Thornton, who signed for Glsgow from Wasps this summer, could make his competitive debut as a replacement.

Glasgow Warriors head coach Dave Rennie: "Our intention was to start Bruce Flockhart last weekend, but he didn't quite make it. He's a powerful man, very dominant defensively and a guy who carries well. He spent a lot of last season injured, but we think he's got massive potential and hope he shows that tomorrow.

"We were keen to get George back to Scotland, so we're excited to give him his opportunity tomorrow. His line-out lifting is excellent and he's made good shifts around his scrummaging. We're looking forward to seeing how he goes."

Cardiff Blues head coach John Mulvihill: "We let ourselves down last weekend, but we have put that to bed and had a really good week preparing for what will be a formidable test up in Glasgow.

"They have struggled a little bit in the opening weeks of the season, with all the players they are missing, but they boast a huge amount of strength in depth and will be determined to take a step in the right direction on their home patch.

"We just have to make sure we are accurate in everything we do and look to be a bit more clinical in attack."

Glasgow Warriors: Jackson; Steyn, Griff, McDowall, Hughes, Thomson, Frisby; Allan, Stewart, Nicol, Harley, McDonald, Flockhart, Gibbins (capt), M Fagerson.

Replacements: Matthews, Thornton, Rae, Swinson, Fusaro, Dobie, Jones, Bryce.

Cardiff Blues: M Morgan; Lane, G Smith, Halaholo, Summerhill, J Evans, L Williams (capt); Thyer, Dacey, Arhip, S Davies, Thornton, Turnbull, Robinson, Boyde.

Replacements: Belcher, Domachowski, Andrews, Lewis-Hughes, N Williams, L Jones, Tovey, Millard.