Jonathan Davies: Gatland hopeful over key player's injury for quarter-finals

By Dafydd Pritchard

BBC Sport Wales in Kumamoto City

Jonathan Davies
Jonathan Davies receives treatment against Fiji
Rugby World Cup: Wales v Uruguay
Venue: Kumamoto Prefectural Athletic Stadium, Kumamoto City Date: Sun, 13 October Kick-off: 09:15 BST
Wales head coach Warren Gatland says he is hopeful centre Jonathan Davies will recover from a knee injury in time for their World Cup quarter-final.

Davies, 31, was forced off the field during Wednesday's win over Fiji and will miss Sunday's match against Uruguay.

If Wales beat Uruguay, they will face France in a quarter-final a week Sunday.

Asked if he thought Davies would be available for that fixture, Gatland said: "Yeah, hopefully."

The New Zealander added: "He's being managed at the moment. The knee was pretty good the next day [after the Fiji match].

"It had a little bit of swelling, so he's been icing it regularly.

"He gets a bit more time so hopefully that keeps improving over the next few days."

Davies is arguably the world's best outside centre, a pivotal figure for Wales who is as influential in defence as he is in attack.

Losing him for a quarter-final would be a heavy blow, particularly as Wales only have two other centres in Japan, Hadleigh Parkes and Owen Watkin.

Gatland might have rested Parkes against Uruguay because he has been playing with a broken bone in hand, but injuries to others means the Scarlets centre will line up alongside Watkin in midfield on Sunday.

Biggar 'symptom-free'

Fly-half Dan Biggar is another who will be absent after suffering a head injury for a second successive match against Fiji.

The 29-year-old was accidently struck on the head by team-mate Liam Williams as the full-back jumped to catch a high ball, but Gatland is encouraged by the way Biggar has been recovering.

"The medics have spoken to a number of people during consultations," he said.

"He's said he feels really good in himself and he's come through symptom-free and he's going through the HIA [head injury assessment] protocol at the moment.

"They've consulted with a number of people with Dan's situation."

