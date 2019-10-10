Rugby World Cup: 'Scotland will be to blame if knocked out by typhoon' - Eddie Jones

Typhoon Hagibis is expected to make landfall in the Tokyo region on Saturday

Scotland only have themselves to blame if they are knocked out of the Rugby World Cup because of Typhoon Hagibis, says England coach Eddie Jones.

Organisers have cancelled England's match against France in Yokohama on Saturday but are hopeful Scotland's final group game against Japan can go ahead in the same city on Sunday.

If it is called off, Scotland are likely be knocked out of the World Cup.

"It's typhoon season here and you've got to be prepared for it," said Jones.

"We had an idea it could happen and therefore you have to accumulate points in your games to put yourself in the right position in case that happened."

The typhoon, described as the biggest of the year, is set to wreak havoc in Tokyo and surrounding areas and led to organisers also cancelling the Pool B match between New Zealand and Italy in Toyota on Saturday, denying Italy their outside chance of qualifying.

Scotland were beaten by Ireland in their opening match before responding with victories over Samoa and Russia, leaving them third in Pool A.

Cancelled matches see both teams awarded two points as part of a 0-0 draw.

If the Japan game is called off, Scotland can only progress if Ireland are beaten by Samoa in Fukuoka on Saturday, with that match currently set to go ahead.

England reached the quarter-finals with a game to spare and will advance as Pool C winners after their final group game was cancelled.

"We just knew that there was the possibility of a game like this during the tournament so we just wanted to put ourselves in the best position we could," added Jones.

"This is supposed to be a big typhoon, so I don't see any other option that the organisers had.

"That's why we're not concerned at all about the comings and goings of it, we think it's the right decision."

Scotland coach Townsend says he has "faith" the Japan match will be played, while Scottish Rugby has called on World Rugby to devise "contingency plans" to protect the integrity of the competition in the event it is cancelled.

However, a final decision will not be made until the morning of Sunday's match, seemingly ruling out any rescheduling.

Italy head coach Conor O'Shea said his side were "devastated" by their World Cup exit but that he understood the decision.

New Zealand boss Steve Hansen agreed with Jones that teams knew they had to gain enough points in case of cancellations.

"We have to back World Rugby's decision and if other teams miss out, it's unfortunate, it'll be disappointing," he said.

"If you want to be really ruthless, then it's all about making sure you win the games on the way through because everyone knew this could be a possibility."