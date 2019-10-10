Super Six: Cross-border fixtures against Welsh opposition announced

Scotland's Super6 franchises will face Welsh opposition during April and May

Watsonians will host Cardiff in the opening round of cross-border fixtures between Scotland's Super6 franchises and their Welsh Premiership rivals.

The competition runs from 25 April to 30 May next year, following the conclusion of the inaugural Super6, which begins in November.

Six rounds of fixtures will take place involving the top six sides from last term's Welsh Premiership.

Each team will host three matches and all sides will play each other once.

Scottish Rugby's Super6 tournament director Stevie Gemmell says the Welsh opposition will provide the franchises with "quality opposition".

"[The tournament] will make for some intense, physical and, I am sure, entertaining rugby," he added.

Cross-border fixtures

Saturday, 25 April

Heriot's v Llandovery, Boroughmuir Bears v Merthyr, Ebbw Vale v Southern Knights, Pontypridd v Ayrshire Bulls, Aberavon v Stirling County

Saturday, 2 May

Watsonians v Ebbw Vale, Heriot's v Aberavon, Ayrshire Bulls v Llandovery, Cardiff v Boroughmuir Bears, Pontypridd v Stirling County, Merthyr v Southern Kings

Saturday, 9 May

Watsonians v Pontypridd, Heriot's v Cardiff, Stirling County v Merthyr, Ebbw Vale v Ayrshire Bulls, Llandovery v Southern Knights, Aberavon v Boroughmuir Bears

Saturday, 16 May

Southern Knights v Aberavon, Boroughmuir Bears v Pontypridd, Cardiff v Ayrshire Bulls, Merthyr v Watsonians, Ebbw Vale v Heriot's

Saturday, 23 May

Southern Knights v Cardiff, Ayrshire Bulls v Merthyr, Stirling County v Ebbw Vale, Aberavon v Watsonians, Pontypridd v Heriot's, Llandovery v Boroughmuir Bears

Saturday, 30 May

Southern Knights v Pontypridd, Boroughmuir Bears v Ebbw Vale, Ayrshire Bulls v Aberavon, Llandovery v Watsonians, Merthyr v Heriot's, Cardiff v Stirling County