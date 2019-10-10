Rugby World Cup 2019: Pick your Scotland XV to face Japan

Rugby World Cup 2019 Pool A: Japan v Scotland
Venue: Nissan Stadium, Yokohama Date: Sunday, 13 October Kick-off: 11:45 BST
Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC Radio Scotland, live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app

Stick with wily Greig Laidlaw or start electric George Horne? Who should Gregor Townsend select for Scotland's Rugby World Cup Pool A decider against Japan?

The Scots know they have to beat the host nation - and likely deny the Cherry Blossoms a bonus point - to reach the last eight.

Assuming the match survives Typhoon Hagibis, should Townsend bring back all of his big guns or keep faith with those who impressed in the 61-0 thrashing of Russia?

Pick and share your starting XV below.

My Scotland XV

Who would you pick for Scotland's second Rugby World Cup match against Samoa? Select and share your XV.

Find out more

