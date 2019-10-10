Rugby World Cup 2019: Pick your Scotland XV to face Japan
-
- From the section Scottish Rugby
|Rugby World Cup 2019 Pool A: Japan v Scotland
|Venue: Nissan Stadium, Yokohama Date: Sunday, 13 October Kick-off: 11:45 BST
|Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC Radio Scotland, live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app
Stick with wily Greig Laidlaw or start electric George Horne? Who should Gregor Townsend select for Scotland's Rugby World Cup Pool A decider against Japan?
The Scots know they have to beat the host nation - and likely deny the Cherry Blossoms a bonus point - to reach the last eight.
Assuming the match survives Typhoon Hagibis, should Townsend bring back all of his big guns or keep faith with those who impressed in the 61-0 thrashing of Russia?
Pick and share your starting XV below.
My Scotland XV
