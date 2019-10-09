Rugby World Cup: England-France match called off because of Typhoon Hagibis

England's Rugby World Cup Pool C match against France has been called off because of Typhoon Hagibis.

World Rugby will provide official confirmation of the cancellation at 04:00 BST on Thursday.

Hagibis is moving towards Japan and expected to make landfall on Saturday.

England were due to meet France in Yokohama on Saturday. There is no news yet on Scotland's Pool A match against Japan, which is scheduled to take place in the same stadium on Sunday.

If the Scotland-Japan match was to be cancelled, under tournament rules Gregor Townsend's side would be knocked out of the World Cup.

