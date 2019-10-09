Wales fly-half Dan Biggar ruled out of Uruguay game

Dan Biggar (right) was able to walk off the field after receiving treatment in Wales' 29-17 win against Fiji

Dan Biggar will miss Wales' final Pool D game against Uruguay at the Rugby World Cup to have a head injury assessed.

Coach Warren Gatland confirmed Biggar was ruled out after he took a blow for the second successive game as Wales beat Fiji 29-17.

But he played down concerns over wing Josh Adams and centre Jonathan Davies.

"Josh just got a dead leg and Jonathan with his knee, something similar. But you never know with knees," he said.

All three players were likely to have been rested for Sunday's match against Uruguay with Wales already assured of a quarter-final place.

But Biggar's injury could be a complication for Gatland, with Rhys Patchell the only other specialist fly-half in the 31-man squad.

Centre Hadleigh Parkes and full-back Liam Williams could be options, and Hallam Amos has trained there.

Asked who would be cover at number 10, Gatland replied: "I don't know."

Biggar was hurt when he clashed with Williams during the second half against Fiji, while Adams and Davies were hurt in the build-up to the wing's third try.

Northampton Saints stand-off Biggar failed a head injury assessment after taking a blow in a tackle against Australia in Wales' previous game.