Stuart Townsend & Jack Maunder: Exeter scrum-halves challenged to take over from Nic White

Stuart Townsend (left) and Jack Maunder have both come through Exeter's academy system

Exeter director of rugby Rob Baxter has challenged his group of young scrum-halves to step up and take over from outgoing first-choice Nic White.

The Australian will leave Sandy Park next summer to re-join the Brumbies.

Stuart Townsend and brothers Jack and Sam Maunder are all highly-rated understudies to White.

"When Nic White leaves might be the ideal time for the young scrum-halves we've got to take the mantle on themselves," Baxter told BBC Sport.

White has been first-choice since joining from Montpellier in 2017, but his inclusion in the Wallabies' World Cup squad was on the understanding that he would return to his homeland when his current deal came to an end.

Townsend, who was scrum-half when Exeter won the 2017 Premiership final, is still recovering from a knee ligament injury that has seen the 23-year-old out since last December.

Jack Maunder, 22, was capped once by England in their tour to Argentina in 2017 while his younger sibling Sam is an Under-20 international.

Nic White will return to Australia in the summer at the end of his three-year contract

"Stu and Jack have been close already in relatively short periods of time as relatively inexperienced nines, so there's a real opportunity for them now, especially with Whitey away at the World Cup, to get some genuine game time and really start to stake their claim as potentially the one and two best scrum-halves at Exeter," said Baxter.

"If they do prove that and they prove that they can almost jump above Whitey, then it shows it's going to be a difficult job, or not even worth my time and effort, to go and look beyond those guys."

Baxter is, however, still going to keep an eye on the market for players who are available next summer:

He added: "We can look for a player of Whitey's calibre, so a current international-level player, or we can look at potentially, not a stop-gap, but maybe a more senior player who can be there and available to guide the young players as they move along, or we can roll the dice and go 'no we're backing the young guys'."