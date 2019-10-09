Wales at the World Cup: Name your team to face Uruguay
-
- From the section Welsh Rugby
|Rugby World Cup: Wales v Uruguay
|Venue: Kumumato Stadium, Komomatu Date: Sun, 13 October Kick-off: 09:15 BST
|Coverage: Full commentary on every Wales game across BBC Radio Wales and Radio Cymru, BBC Radio 5 Live and Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, plus text updates on the BBC Sport website and app.
Three down, one to go in Pool D for Wales.
Is it time for Warren Gatland to shuffle his pack - and backs for that matter - as they take on Uruguay to bring the curtain down on the pool.
Five players have not played at all while others, including captain Alun Wyn Jones, have been ever-present in Japan.
And fly-half Dan Biggar is not available after taking a blow to the head against Fiji.
So is it stick or twist? Going for glory or keeping something back for the knockout stages?
Pick your Wales XV to play Uruguay
Pick your players from the list below
Can't see this selector? Visit this page
All pics via Huw Evans Images