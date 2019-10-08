Johnny Williams: Newcastle Falcons centre treated for testicular cancer

Johnny Williams won the Junior World Championship with England Under-20s in 2016

Newcastle Falcons centre Johnny Williams has received treatment after being diagnosed with testicular cancer.

The ex-London Irish back, 22, completed his final round of chemotherapy on Tuesday and hopes to return to rugby.

"This came as a huge surprise and out of nowhere but these things always do and there's no preparing for it," Williams posted on his Instagram page.

Former England Under-20 international Williams played in England's win over the Barbarians at Twickenham in June.

He joined Newcastle in May 2018, with Dean Richards' side relegated from the Premiership last season.

"Lads, please make sure you don't make the same mistake I did," added Williams.

"Regularly check and if you find anything out of the ordinary, swelling or firmness be sure to get checked out by your GP straight away."