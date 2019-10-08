Rugby World Cup: Australia captain Michael Hooper rested as one of 10 changes for Georgia

Australia captain Michael Hooper (right) will start on the bench against Georgia

Rugby World Cup: Australia v Georgia Venue: Shizuoka Stadium Ecopa, Shizuoka Dates: Friday, 11 October Coverage: Full commentary on every game across BBC Radio 5 Live and Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, plus text updates on the BBC Sport website and app.

Australia coach Michael Cheika will rest captain Michael Hooper as part of 10 changes for his side's final World Cup pool match against Georgia.

A win for the Wallabies in Shizuoka on Friday will guarantee a quarter-final place against either England or France.

David Pocock will captain the side with his fellow back-rower on the bench.

"One of the things that's pretty clear with this team over the years is that we've been able to build a fair bit of depth," said Cheika.

"Different teams have different ideas but keeping players competing for spots is working for us.

"We've got the most-capped team here but part of the plan is to keep that competition and keep guys in the hunt.

"There's no excuses. We've just got to concentrate more and take our opportunities."

Australia opened with a 39-21 win over Fiji and defeated Uruguay 45-10 last time out, but a 29-25 defeat by Wales means Cheika's side are likely to finish second in Pool D.

Only Jack Dempsey, Nic White, Matt Toomua, Kurtley Beale and Jordan Petaia keep their place from the victory against Uruguay.

Petaia, who at 19 became Australia's youngest ever World Cup player, moves to the right wing, while Toomua moves from inside centre to fly-half.

"Consistency is probably something that's eluded us over the last few years," added Cheika. "But I still believe we can get better.

"The competition is sparking the players to want to do better. You see that really well between the half-backs."

Cheika said after Australia's loss to Wales that authorities are "spooking" referees but admits his side need to cut down on their penalty count.

"One of the huge things that's hurt us is penalties snuffing out our momentum," he said.

"We've got to go there targeting zero in that area. No matter how you see the pictures, the penalties are real.

"Whether truth or perception, we are getting the arm raised against us and getting players sent to the bench. It's a reality, we've got to deal with it."

Australia: Kurtley Beale, Jordan Petaia, James O'Connor, Samu Kerevi, Marika Koroibete; Matt Toomua, Nic White; Scott Sio, Tolu Latu, Sekope Kepu, Izack Rodda, Rory Arnold, Jack Dempsey, David Pocock (capt), Isi Naisarani.

Replacements: Jordan Uelese, James Slipper, Taniela Tupou, Adam Coleman, Michael Hooper, Will Genia, Christian Lealiifano, Dane Haylett-Petty.