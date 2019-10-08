Pro14: Ulster await fitness news of Burns, McGrath and Coetzee

Jack McGrath made his competitive debut for Ulster in the Pro14 win over Ospreys

Ulster are monitoring the fitness of fly-half Billy Burns and forwards Jack McGrath and Marcell Coetzee ahead of Saturday's Pro14 game against Southern Kings in Port Elizabeth.

All three are set to undergo fitness tests if they come through training unscathed for the rest of the week.

Ulster will definitely be without utility back Michael Lowry, who has been ruled out with an ankle injury.

The Irish province lost 63-26 to the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein on Saturday.

Ireland prop McGrath was forced to withdraw from the starting line-up for that game with a toe injury suffered in the warm-up, with Eric O'Sullivan coming in as his replacement.

Coetzee has been targeting this fixture for his return to action after a long-term ankle injury sustained on Springboks duty.

Burns was not involved last week but could come into the mix for the clash at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

Having beaten Ospreys in their opening match, Ulster lie third in Conference A on six points, with Kings without a win from their first two games in Conference B.