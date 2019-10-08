South Africa 66-7 Canada: Springboks seal Rugby World Cup quarter-final place

Rugby World Cup Pool B South Africa: (47) 66 Tries: Reinach 3, De Allende, Nkosi, Gelant, Steyn, Brits, Willemse, Malherbe Cons: Jantjies 8 Canada: (0) 7 Tries: Heaton Cons: Nelson Red card: Larsen

South Africa scored 10 tries to confirm their place in the World Cup quarter-finals with a dazzling bonus-point victory over 14-man Canada in Kobe.

The Springboks ran in seven tries in the first half, with scrum-half Cobus Reinach notching the fastest hat-trick in World Cup history after 20 minutes.

Canada had Josh Larsen sent off for a head-high tackle before half-time.

The minnows scored first in the second half through Matt Heaton but South Africa ran in three more tries.

Schalk Brits, Damian Willemse and Frans Malherbe all went over following tries from Reinach, Damian de Allende, S'busiso Nkosi, Warrick Gelant and Frans Steyn in the opening 40 minutes.

Rassie Erasmus's side go top of Pool B but defending champions New Zealand - who beat the Springboks earlier in the tournament - are expected to beat Italy on Saturday to win the group.

Canada, ranked 22nd in the world, will seek to end their World Cup with victory over Namibia on Sunday.

More soon.

LINE-UPS

South Africa: Willemse, Gelant, De Allende, Steyn, Nkosi; Jantjies, Reinach; T Du Toit, Brits, Koch, Snyman, Mostert, Kolisi (capt), Smith, Louw.

Replacements: Marx, Kitshoff, Malherbe, Ebtzebeth, P Du Toit, Jantjies, Pollard, Le Roux.

Canada: Coe; Hassler, Trainor, Hearn, Van der Merwe; Nelson, Mack; Buydens, Quattrin, Ilnicki, Olmstead, Baillie, Rumball, Heaton, Ardron (capt).

Replacements: Piffero, Sears-Duru, Tierney, Larsen, Sheppard, Mackenzie, O'Leary, Du Toit