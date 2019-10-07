Rugby World Cup 2019: Ross Moriarty and James Davies in back row to face Fiji

From the section

James Davies (left) will win his 6th cap, Ross Moriarty will earn his 37th

Rugby World Cup: Wales v Fiji Venue: Oita Stadium, Oita Date: Wed, 9 October Kick-off: 10:45 BST Coverage: Full commentary on every Wales game across BBC Radio Wales and Radio Cymru, BBC Radio 5 Live and Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, plus text updates on the BBC Sport website and app.

Wales have made two back-row changes for the Rugby World Cup game against Fiji.

James Davies replaces rested Justin Tipuric, while number eight Ross Moriarty comes in for Aaron Wainwright.

Josh Navidi switches to blindside flanker.

Fly-half Dan Biggar is selected having been passed fit after suffering a head injury in the victory against Australia.

Prop Rhys Carre features in a World Cup matchday 23 for the first time, replacing Nicky Smith in the only other change on the replacements bench.

Wales won their first two Pool D games and will secure a quarter-final place with victory in Oita.

Fiji have made one change to the side who beat Georgia 45-10

Edinburgh number eight Viliame Mata replaces Peceli Yato, who drops to the replacements bench.

Wales: L Williams; North, Jonathan Davies, Parkes, Adams; Biggar, G Davies; Wyn Jones, Owens, Francis, Ball, Alun Wyn Jones (C), Navidi, James Davies, Moriarty.

Replacements: Carre, Dee, Lewis, Shingler, Wainwright, T Williams, Patchell, Watkin.

Fiji: Murimurivalu; Tuisova, Nayacalevu, Botia, Radradra; Volavola, Lomani; Ma'afu, S Matavesi, Saulo, Cavubati, Nakarawa, Waqaniburotu, Kunatani, Mata

Replacements: Dolokoto, Mawi, Ravai, Ratuniyarawa, Yato, Matawalu, Vatubua, J Matavesi

