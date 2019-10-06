Rugby World Cup 2019: Pick your Scotland XV to face Russia

Rugby World Cup 2019 Pool A: Scotland v Russia Venue: Shizuoka Stadium, Fukuroi City Date: Wednesday, 9 October Kick-off: 08:15 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC Radio Scotland, live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app

Rest the big guns, or take no chances? Who should Gregor Townsend select for Scotland's must-win Rugby World Cup game against Russia?

The Scots know they have to prevail - and ideally bag a bonus point in the process - to keep alive their quarter-final hopes.

With just a four-day turnaround to their likely decisive game against host nation Japan, how extensively should Townsend rotate his squad against the weakest team in the pool?

Pick and share your starting XV below.