All Blacks inspired by Steve Hansen in 71-9 World Cup win over Namibia

Steve Hansen
Steve Hansen said TJ Perenara's try against Namibia "got me out of my seat"

Some "old-fashioned" stern words from head coach Steve Hansen inspired New Zealand to their huge 71-9 victory over Namibia in the Rugby World Cup.

The All Blacks were being held at 10-9 after 30 minutes by the tournament's lowest ranked team, before scoring 47 unanswered points after the break.

The crowning moment was when Brad Weber threw a behind-the-back pass for TJ Perenara to dot down in the corner.

"It was a special one, it even got me out of my seat," said coach Hansen.

Hooker Dane Coles, however, said Hansen had earlier been furious with his players at half-time - giving them one of the biggest dressing-downs he has ever experienced.

"It was one of the better ones I've heard. And rightly so, to be fair. We deserved it," said Coles, rating it as a nine or 10 out of 10.

"It was good, a bit old-fashioned, you don't really see that too much these days. But I think it was just what we needed to get things going.

"When that first word came out of his mouth I knew something was on."

Hansen, though, described the half-time team talk a little differently.

"We just talked about making sure we got our heads in the right place and simplify the game a little bit," he said.

T J Perenara
T J Perenara showed superb skill to finish off a dazzling team move

Perenara, who is usually a scrum-half but was playing at fly-half outside Weber, said he thought his "feet were out" for the All Blacks' 11th and final try.

"I knew I had the ball down," he said.

"Ten [Helarius Kisting] makes a good tackle on me and I tried to get my feet in the air but I thought he had kept me down."

The 27-year-old also said the pass from the "skilful" Weber was "pretty cool".

"I was screaming that I would be on the left and he sort of shaped right and threw it behind his back," he added.

