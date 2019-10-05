Premiership Rugby Cup: Sale and Harlequins record key victories in third round

Denny Solomona scored two tries in 12 second-half minutes to seal a comeback win for Sale

Sale and Harlequins took big steps to making the knockout stages of the Premiership Rugby Cup after recording victories in their third pool matches.

Denny Solomona's second-half pair of tries saw Sale come from 20-10 down at half-time to win 24-20 against Wasps.

Quins scored six tries as they beat Gloucester 40-31 in an exciting tie at The Stoop, where the Cherry and Whites crossed the whitewash five times.

Leicester went second in their pool after a 18-7 win at Bath.

Sale are seven points clear at the top of Pool A with two bonus points from three wins and will win the group and make the semi-finals if holders Northampton beat Saracens in a repeat of last year's final on Sunday.

Harlequins cannot win Pool B with a game to spare, although if Bristol beat London Irish on Sunday they will be big favourites to go through as pool winners next week.

Exeter, who beat Worcester on Friday, and Leicester are separated by one point at the top of Pool C going into the final round.