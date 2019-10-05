WRU National League & Cup results

Welsh rugby

5-6 OCTOBER, 2019

Also see details from the Indigo Group Welsh Premiership

Also see details for the Celtic Cup (external site)

Also see details for the National Cup, Plate & Bowl (external site)

Specsavers National Championship

Division 1 East

Division 1 East Central

Division 1 North

Division 1 West

Division 1 West Central

DIVISION TWO EAST

Abergavenny 45 - 36 Hartridge

Blackwood 48 - 10 Cwmbran

Caerleon 15 - 23 Talywain

Caldicot 25 - 21 Oakdale

Croesyceiliog 5 - 17 Ynysddu

Pill Harriers 9 - 46 Newport HSOB

DIVISION TWO EAST CENTRAL

Abercwmboi 24 - 21 Caerphilly

Aberdare 36 - 14 Llanishen

Cowbridge 7 - 7 Abercynon

Llantrisant 21 - 3 Cilfynydd

Llantwit Fardre 17 - 6 Gilfach Goch

Treharris 17 - 9 Taffs Well

DIVISION TWO NORTH

Abergele 25 - 29 Welshpool

Bangor 6 - 60 Mold

Colwyn Bay 57 - 5 Llanidloes

Rhyl 0 - 0 Shotton Steel **Match abandoned - injury**

Wrexham P - P Newtown

DIVISION TWO WEST CENTRAL

Builth Wells 27 - 11 Aberavon Quins

Heol y Cyw 11 - 32 Maesteg Celtic

Morriston 15 - 35 Pencoed

Porthcawl 31 - 7 Seven Sisters

Pyle 18 - 18 Ystradgynlais

Resolven 23 - 21 Bridgend Sports

DIVISION TWO WEST

Fishguard 29 - 31 Mumbles

Kidwelly P - P Carmarthen Athletic

Loughor 20 - 25 Nantgaredig

Milford Haven 23 - 19 Tycroes

Pontarddulais 17 - 22 Burry Port

Pontyberem 19 - 18 Tenby United

DIVISION THREE EAST A

Abertysswg 21 - 23 Tredegar Ironsides

Deri 17 - 24 Abercarn

Llanhilleth 15 - 6 Abertillery B G

Machen 19 - 50 Blaina

Rhymney 28 - 13 Garndiffaith

Usk 15 - 12 RTB Ebbw Vale

DIVISION THREE EAST CENTRAL A

Canton 30 - 31 Penygraig

Cardiff Quins 10 - 30 St Albans

Fairwater P - P Old Illtydians

Llanharan 17 - 22 Tylorstown

Penarth 12 - 39 Pontyclun

Pentyrch 29 - 7 CR Cymry Caerdydd

DIVISION THREE NORTH

Holyhead 87 - 0 Dinbych II

Machynlleth P - P Pwllheli II

Menai Bridge 12 - 18 Flint

Rhosllanerchrugog P - P Llangefni II

Ruthin II 34 - 6 Mold II

DIVISION THREE WEST CENTRAL A

Aberavon Green Stars 29 - 6 Taibach

Abercrave 21 - 15 Cwmllynfell

Baglan 32 - 9 Swansea Uplands

Cwmavon P - P Bryncoch

Cwmgors 7 - 10 Nantymoel

Tonmawr P - P Vardre

DIVISION THREE WEST A

Cardigan 14 - 26 Aberaeron

Haverfordwest 27 - 0 Laugharne

Lampeter Town 57 - 7 Neyland

Llanybydder 25 - 28 St Clears

Pembroke Dock Quins 64 - 5 ST Davids

Tregaron 48 - 19 Llangwm

DIVISION THREE EAST B

Aberbargoed 14 - 11 Hafodyrynys

Blackwood Stars 6 - 38 Chepstow

Nantyglo 20 - 18 Newport Saracens

New Tredegar 38 - 0 New Panteg

Trinant 21 - 19 Fleur De Lys

Whitehead 17 - 12 St Julians HSOB

DIVISION THREE EAST CENTRAL B

Caerau Ely 69 - 0 Gwernyfed

Cefn Coed 16 - 25 Old Penarthians

Llandaff North 12 - 7 Hirwaun

Llantwit Major 36 - 24 Wattstown

Treherbert P - P Llandaff

Ynysowen 12 - 34 Tonyrefail

DIVISION THREE WEST CENTRAL B

Bryncethin 43 - 18 Penlan

Cefn Cribbwr 41 - 10 Briton Ferry

Glais 3 - 26 Banwen

Glyncorrwg P - P Crynant

Neath Athletic P - P Maesteg

Pontrhydyfen 18 - 20 Alltwen

DIVISION THREE WEST B

Betws 14 - 14 Llangadog

Bynea 0 - 47 Trimsaran

Furnace United 18 - 9 Penygroes

Llandeilo 3 - 10 Llandybie

New Dock Stars 6 - 18 Tumble

DIVISION THREE EAST C

Beaufort 10 - 45 Rogerstone

Hollybush P - P Crickhowell

Malpas 17 - 31 Pontllanfraith

West Mon 15 - 17 Brynithel

DIVISION THREE EAST CENTRAL C

Brackla 24 - 0 Ferndale

Cardiff Internationals 5 - 14 Trefil

Cardiff Saracens 41 - 20 Abersychan

Cwmcarn United 3 - 136 Markham

Forgeside 7 - 3 Whitchurch

Girling 24 - 24 Sully View

Llandrindod Wells P - P Old Tyleryan

Tredegar 28 - 17 Llanrumney

DIVISION THREE WEST CENTRAL C

Cwmgwrach 72 - 10 Pantyffynnon

Ogmore Vale 25 - 16 Cwmtwrch

Penybanc 27 - 14 Tonna

Pontardawe 18 - 5 Rhigos

Pontyates 15 - 26 Fall Bay

Pontycymmer 3 - 5 South Gower

