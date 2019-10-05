WRU National League & Cup results
-
- From the section Welsh Rugby
5-6 OCTOBER, 2019
Also see details from the Indigo Group Welsh Premiership
Also see details for the Celtic Cup (external site)
Also see details for the National Cup, Plate & Bowl (external site)
Specsavers National Championship
View full National Championship details
Division 1 East
View full Division 1 East details
Division 1 East Central
View full Division 1 East Central details
Division 1 North
View full Division 1 North details
Division 1 West
View full Division 1 West details
Division 1 West Central
View full Division 1 West Central details
DIVISION TWO EAST
Abergavenny 45 - 36 Hartridge
Blackwood 48 - 10 Cwmbran
Caerleon 15 - 23 Talywain
Caldicot 25 - 21 Oakdale
Croesyceiliog 5 - 17 Ynysddu
Pill Harriers 9 - 46 Newport HSOB
DIVISION TWO EAST CENTRAL
Abercwmboi 24 - 21 Caerphilly
Aberdare 36 - 14 Llanishen
Cowbridge 7 - 7 Abercynon
Llantrisant 21 - 3 Cilfynydd
Llantwit Fardre 17 - 6 Gilfach Goch
Treharris 17 - 9 Taffs Well
DIVISION TWO NORTH
Abergele 25 - 29 Welshpool
Bangor 6 - 60 Mold
Colwyn Bay 57 - 5 Llanidloes
Rhyl 0 - 0 Shotton Steel **Match abandoned - injury**
Wrexham P - P Newtown
DIVISION TWO WEST CENTRAL
Builth Wells 27 - 11 Aberavon Quins
Heol y Cyw 11 - 32 Maesteg Celtic
Morriston 15 - 35 Pencoed
Porthcawl 31 - 7 Seven Sisters
Pyle 18 - 18 Ystradgynlais
Resolven 23 - 21 Bridgend Sports
DIVISION TWO WEST
Fishguard 29 - 31 Mumbles
Kidwelly P - P Carmarthen Athletic
Loughor 20 - 25 Nantgaredig
Milford Haven 23 - 19 Tycroes
Pontarddulais 17 - 22 Burry Port
Pontyberem 19 - 18 Tenby United
DIVISION THREE EAST A
Abertysswg 21 - 23 Tredegar Ironsides
Deri 17 - 24 Abercarn
Llanhilleth 15 - 6 Abertillery B G
Machen 19 - 50 Blaina
Rhymney 28 - 13 Garndiffaith
Usk 15 - 12 RTB Ebbw Vale
DIVISION THREE EAST CENTRAL A
Canton 30 - 31 Penygraig
Cardiff Quins 10 - 30 St Albans
Fairwater P - P Old Illtydians
Llanharan 17 - 22 Tylorstown
Penarth 12 - 39 Pontyclun
Pentyrch 29 - 7 CR Cymry Caerdydd
DIVISION THREE NORTH
Holyhead 87 - 0 Dinbych II
Machynlleth P - P Pwllheli II
Menai Bridge 12 - 18 Flint
Rhosllanerchrugog P - P Llangefni II
Ruthin II 34 - 6 Mold II
DIVISION THREE WEST CENTRAL A
Aberavon Green Stars 29 - 6 Taibach
Abercrave 21 - 15 Cwmllynfell
Baglan 32 - 9 Swansea Uplands
Cwmavon P - P Bryncoch
Cwmgors 7 - 10 Nantymoel
Tonmawr P - P Vardre
DIVISION THREE WEST A
Cardigan 14 - 26 Aberaeron
Haverfordwest 27 - 0 Laugharne
Lampeter Town 57 - 7 Neyland
Llanybydder 25 - 28 St Clears
Pembroke Dock Quins 64 - 5 ST Davids
Tregaron 48 - 19 Llangwm
DIVISION THREE EAST B
Aberbargoed 14 - 11 Hafodyrynys
Blackwood Stars 6 - 38 Chepstow
Nantyglo 20 - 18 Newport Saracens
New Tredegar 38 - 0 New Panteg
Trinant 21 - 19 Fleur De Lys
Whitehead 17 - 12 St Julians HSOB
DIVISION THREE EAST CENTRAL B
Caerau Ely 69 - 0 Gwernyfed
Cefn Coed 16 - 25 Old Penarthians
Llandaff North 12 - 7 Hirwaun
Llantwit Major 36 - 24 Wattstown
Treherbert P - P Llandaff
Ynysowen 12 - 34 Tonyrefail
DIVISION THREE WEST CENTRAL B
Bryncethin 43 - 18 Penlan
Cefn Cribbwr 41 - 10 Briton Ferry
Glais 3 - 26 Banwen
Glyncorrwg P - P Crynant
Neath Athletic P - P Maesteg
Pontrhydyfen 18 - 20 Alltwen
DIVISION THREE WEST B
Betws 14 - 14 Llangadog
Bynea 0 - 47 Trimsaran
Furnace United 18 - 9 Penygroes
Llandeilo 3 - 10 Llandybie
New Dock Stars 6 - 18 Tumble
DIVISION THREE EAST C
Beaufort 10 - 45 Rogerstone
Hollybush P - P Crickhowell
Malpas 17 - 31 Pontllanfraith
West Mon 15 - 17 Brynithel
DIVISION THREE EAST CENTRAL C
Brackla 24 - 0 Ferndale
Cardiff Internationals 5 - 14 Trefil
Cardiff Saracens 41 - 20 Abersychan
Cwmcarn United 3 - 136 Markham
Forgeside 7 - 3 Whitchurch
Girling 24 - 24 Sully View
Llandrindod Wells P - P Old Tyleryan
Tredegar 28 - 17 Llanrumney
DIVISION THREE WEST CENTRAL C
Cwmgwrach 72 - 10 Pantyffynnon
Ogmore Vale 25 - 16 Cwmtwrch
Penybanc 27 - 14 Tonna
Pontardawe 18 - 5 Rhigos
Pontyates 15 - 26 Fall Bay
Pontycymmer 3 - 5 South Gower