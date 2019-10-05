England 39-10 Argentina: Eddie Jones' side qualify for World Cup quarter-finals

2019 World Cup: England v Argentina England: (15) 39 Tries: May, Daly, Youngs, Ford, Nowell, Cowan-Dickie Pens: Farrell Cons: Farrell 3 Argentina: (3) 10 Tries: Moroni Pens: Urdapilleta Cons: Boffelli Red card: Lavanini

England ran in six tries against the 14 men of Argentina to make it three bonus-point wins from three and guarantee themselves a place in the World Cup quarter-finals.

With Tomas Lavanini sent off early for an illegal tackle on captain Owen Farrell England cut loose, first-half tries from Jonny May, Elliot Daly and Ben Youngs establishing a 12-point lead.

George Ford, Luke Cowan-Dickie and the returning Jack Nowell added tries of their own in a more subdued second half in sweltering conditions in the Japanese capital.

The defeat puts the Pumas - semi-finalists in two of the last three World Cups - out of the tournament at the group stage for the first time in 16 years.

But England rumble on, building on the displays against Tonga and the USA, knowing that victory against France in a week's time will set up a likely quarter-final against Australia.

They were far from flawless once again yet are exactly where head coach Eddie Jones would want them to be, three weeks into a campaign that will surely become far more challenging in the coming matches.

More soon.

Ben Youngs scored England's third try just before half-time

Teams

England: Daly; Watson, Tuilagi, Farrell, May; Ford, B Youngs; Marler, George, Sinckler, Itoje, Kruis, Curry, Underhill, B Vunipola.

Replacements: Cowan-Dickie, M Vunipola, Cole, Lawes, Ludlam, Heinz, Slade, Nowell.

Argentina: Boffelli; Moroni, Orlando, De La Fuente, Carreras; Urdapilleta, Cubelli; Chaparro, Montoya, Figallo, Pagadizabal, Lavanini, Matera, Kremer, Desio.

Replacements: Creevy, Vivas, Medrano, Alemanno, Lezana, Ezcurra, Mensa, Delguy.