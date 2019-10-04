Premiership Rugby Cup: Worcester Warriors 19-34 Exeter Chiefs

Olly Woodburn scored Exeter's first try in the win at Worcester

Premiership Rugby Cup Worcester Warriors (12) 19 Tries: Howe 3 Cons: Lance 2 Exeter Chiefs (7) 34 Tries: Woodburn, Vermeulen, Lonsdale, Kvesic Pens: Simmonds 2 Cons: Simmonds 4

Exeter Chiefs came back from a half-time deficit to comfortably beat Worcester Warriors in the Premiership Rugby Cup at Sixways.

Tom Howe scored a hat-trick of tries for Warriors, including two in the first half, to put the hosts 12-7 up.

Howe's third gave Worcester a nine-point cushion, but Jacques Vermeulen's try started Chiefs' comeback.

Sean Lonsdale crossed and a last-minute score from former Warrior Matt Kvesic made sure of victory for Chiefs.

Joe Simmonds' 14 points with the boot also proved to be crucial.

Exeter are top of Pool C with 10 points, while Worcester are second on six points. Bath host Leicester in the group's other game on Saturday.

LINE-UPS

Worcester: Shillcock; Howe, Hearle, Beck, Hammond; Lance, Heaney; Bower, Miller, Carey, A Kitchener, G Kitchener, Montgomery, Lewis, du Preez.

Replacements: Cutting, Owen, Morris, Clegg, Williams, Simson, Van Breda, David.

Exeter: Dollman; O'Flaherty, Whitten, Devoto, Woodburn; Simmonds, Maunder; Hepburn, Yeandle, Williams, South, Lonsdale, Ewers, Capstick, Kvesic.

Replacements: Poole, Moon, Street, Kirsten, Vermeulen, Maunder, Steenson, Hendrickson.