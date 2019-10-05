Rugby World Cup: Schmidt strikes the right balance - Stockdale

Jacob Stockdale played in Ireland's win over Scotland and surprise defeat to hosts Japan

Jacob Stockdale says that Ireland have to enjoy their rugby if they are to rediscover their impressive 2018 form.

Ireland laboured to a win over Russia as they recovered from a shock defeat to host nation Japan in Pool A.

Stockdale has praised head coach Joe Schmidt, saying he strikes a balance.

"It's amazing how much pressure one man can put on one team. When we are training Joe likes to push the intensity and really build it," said the Ulster winger.

"That's class for us as players because you're getting that intensity in training that's nearly like a match week.

"It's brilliant that he does that and then whenever you are off he is a bit more relaxed, and you get to chill out a bit, so I think it is a really good balance in that sense."

Losing doesn't get any easier

"There's a lot more than doing your analysis to beat a team," admitted Stockdale on Ireland's patchy World Cup form.

"They (Japan) played very well and we didn't match that level but that's the nature of rugby.

"I've experienced a few losses in an Ireland shirt now and they don't get any easier.

"It was incredibly disappointing, you don't really expect to be feeling that way after your second Rugby World Cup game.

"The next day you feel sorry for yourself and you lick your wounds, but then after that you start training again so you can't be lying about and moping.

"You just have to get on with it, it was a tough couple of days but I always find it is easier once training starts again because it gives you something to focus on.

"You can motivate yourself and just put the rest of it behind you."

Stockdale says he has learnt from Keith Earls' experience of the 2015 World Cup

Stockdale has credited Keith Earls for his positive attitude, who himself changed his approach from the previous World Cup in England.

"He was saying how much pressure they felt they were under before the 2015 World Cup and this time around he says he isn't letting the pressure get to him," Stockdale said on his fellow winger.

"He was just going out to enjoy the rugby and that's what I took from that.

"You can get wound up by not playing the perfect game every week and that pressure can build up to the point where it takes control of you.

"Or else you go out, enjoy your rugby and be confident in your ability .

"That's a much better way to do it than the other way round."

Samoa 'like a Six Nations game'

Chris Farrell, who missed the Russia victory through concussion, says that Ireland's final Pool A match will feel more like a Test match.

"After the Japan game we said we were lucky to have a five-day turnaround," said the Munster centre, "We wanted to get back out and put things right.

"There was always going to be some uneasy energy around the team for a day or two after the Japan game because the boys were a little bit down from it.

"Next week will be nice because we will have a full game prep.

Chris Farrell was forced off with a concussion in Ireland's loss to Japan

"It will feel more like a Six Nations or November series test match because we have a full week leading up to it.

"I would have loved to have been out there (For the Russia game) but in the warm-ups we were looking around and giving the ball back to the kickers, and I could see that there were so many Irish fans in the stadium.

"There were so many Irish around and I'm sure the Samoa game will be no different.

"It will be incredible to play in that."