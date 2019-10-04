Pro14: O'Donnell leads Munster against Southern Kings

Tommy O'Donnell was included in Ireland's 45-man training squad for the Rugby World Cup in Japan but failed to make Joe Schmidt's final squad

Tommy O'Donnell will captain Munster against the Southern Kings in the first game of a South African double-header for the Irish province in the Pro14.

Head coach Johann van Graan has made four changes from Munster's opening-game win over Dragons at Thomond Park.

Forwards Liam O'Connor and Darren O'Shea come into the side, as do backs Alby Mathewson and Dan Goggin.

Flanker Lusanda Badiyana will captain the Kings, while on-loan prop Juan Schoeman is set to make his debut.

After the game against the Kings in Port Elizabeth, Munster travel to Bloemfontein on 11 October to take on the Cheetahs.

Munster have won all six games against both outfits since the Pro12 became the Pro14 and made a strong start to the season with a 39-9 victory over Dragons at Thomond Park last week.

van Graan's side are missing 12 players due to the Rugby World Cup but a still have a strong team with internationals O'Donnell, Darren Sweetnam and Rory Scannell in the side.

Short-term signing Jed Holloway will make his Pro14 debut from the bench if called upon by van Graan.

The Kings lost their opening game of the season after a thrilling 31-27 defeat at the hands of Cardiff Blues.

Jerry Sexton, younger brother of Ireland fly-half Johnny, will start for the hosts at lock.

Southern Kings: Banda, Loubser, Jackson, Winnaar, Catrakilis, Ungerer; Schoeman, van Rooyen, Scholtz, Sexton, Fortuin, Badiyana (c), Burger, Lerm.

Replacements: du Toit, Tshakweni, de Klerk, de Wee, Louw, Allderman, Sithole, Twum-Boafo.

Munster: Haley, Sweetnam, Goggin, Scannell, Daly; Hanrahan, Mathewson; O'Connor, O'Byrne, Archer; O'Shea, Wycherley; O'Donoghue, O'Donnell (C), Botha.

Replacements: Barron, J Cronin, Loughman, Holloway, Holland, N Cronin, Bleyendaal, Cloete.

Referee: Dan Jones (WRU)

Assistant Referees: Mike Adamson (SRU), Paul Mente (SARU)

TMO: Christie Du Preez (SARU)