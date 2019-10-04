Tomos Williams: Wales scrum-half relives miracle play against Australia

Tomos Williams marked his World Cup debut for Wales with a try against Georgia

Rugby World Cup: Wales v Fiji Venue: Oita Stadium, Oita Date: Wed, 9 October Kick-off: 10:45 BST

It is already one of the most abiding images of this World Cup: Wales' Tomos Williams high in the air, almost horizontal as he produced an act of staggering athleticism to flick a penalty from Australia's Matt Toomua on to the field of play, all before he or the ball touched the ground.

It was a pivotal moment. There were only three minutes left on the clock and Wales were clinging on to a 29-25 lead as if their lives depended on it.

Toomua went for broke, trying to make up as much ground as possible with his kick to touch, and it looked like a beauty as he launched the ball from his own half towards the Welsh 22, from where Australia would go in search of one final, match-winning attack.

But Wales' replacement scrum-half had other ideas.

Like a cricketer fielding near the boundary rope, Williams flung himself over the touchline and tapped the ball infield before he landed on the turf.

It gave Josh Adams the chance to clear the ball, Wales defended heroically to earn a momentous victory and, in Williams, a new viral internet sensation was born.

The clip has been shared far and wide since, with social media abuzz with different angles of the extraordinary acrobatics, so how many times has Williams watched it back?

"None," he says.

Seriously?

"I don't know, I'm not bothered about that, just the win is most important," Williams adds.

Perhaps the 24-year-old is modest. In the grand scheme of an epic encounter, maybe you could say it was just one of many small moments which contributed to the greater good of a hugely significant win.

But what a moment.

Was it something Williams had trained for specifically?

"No, I don't really practice that. It's a one-off really," he says.

"I try to get in that position whenever there's a kick to touch.

"A lot of 10s really push it sometimes and it wasn't a bad kick from him but luckily it was just enough in so I could stay infield, get off the floor and keep it in.

"But I don't know really, I don't really think about it too much - just try and keep the ball in."

Learning from and competing with Davies

A master acrobat and a master of understatement, then.

Wales have made an excellent start to this World Cup with two wins from two and, although Williams has started both matches on the bench, he has made a telling contribution to his team's success.

In the opening victory over Georgia, the Cardiff Blues scrum-half came on as a replacement to score a try and create another for George North with a superb jinking run.

After an important cameo against Australia, Williams would seem to have reason to feel aggrieved about not starting.

But in Gareth Davies, he has a rival scrum-half in the form of his life.

Davies was the man of the match against the Wallabies, setting the tempo for Wales' ferocious defensive effort and capping a potent attacking display with a brilliant interception try.

The Scarlet is five years older than Williams and a more established international player with 46 caps compared to his nine, and the latter is keen to learn from Davies.

"It's good. You see it in his performances, especially against Australia, I thought he played really well," says Williams.

"I thought he did really well in defence, obviously with the interception. It's good to watch him and take whatever I can from him."

And what about their relationship on the field?

As coaches often stress, rugby is more than ever a game of 23 players - not just the starting 15 - as the bench plays an important role in the closing stages of matches.

Davies and Williams might therefore be considered a team, rather than rivals.

Whoever it is starting or finishing the match they are a dangerous combination and Wales will expect that combination to shine again against Fiji in their next match on 9 October.

"Obviously Gar is everywhere around the pitch from minute one to 60 or 70," says Williams.

"Then different situations you have to do different jobs, whether it's increasing intensity or closing games out."

