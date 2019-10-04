Pro14: Cardiff Blues v Edinburgh (Sat)

Owen Lane is renowned as a powerful attacking player

Pro14: Cardiff Blues v Edinburgh Venue: Cardiff Arms Park Date: Sat, 5 Oct Kick-off: 17:15 BST Coverage: Score updates on BBC Radio Wales, the BBC Sport website and app.

Wales wing Owen Lane starts his first game of the season for Cardiff Blues as they host Edinburgh in the Pro14 on Saturday.

The 21-year-old missed Blues' opening win at Southern Kings last weekend because of an injury niggle.

Nick Williams has recovered from an arm injury suffered in that game to lead the hosts from number eight.

Edinburgh made one change to the side that hammered Zebre, with Mike Willemse starting at hooker.

The South African, signed over the summer, replaces Dave Cherry for the visitors, who ran in seven tries in their opening match.

Lane missed out on Wales selection for the World Cup in Japan after making his debut in their 22-17 build-up defeat by Ireland in Cardiff.

Blues boss John Mulvihill said: "He was really unfortunate to miss out on a place in Wales' World Cup squad and came back with a slight knock.

"We didn't want to risk him against the Kings and gave him that extra week, but now he is firing on all cylinders and excited to get back out in front of our home crowd.

"It is also a boost to have Nick available. His arm injury wasn't as bad as we feared, and he will bring his usual physical presence and leadership."

'We know Blues' threats' - Cockerill

Edinburgh were disappointed to miss out on the play-offs last season, with head coach Richard Cockerill saying: "We have worked hard at our fitness and we are trying to play a bit differently this year.

"Hopefully people will start to see us being a bit more threatening with ball in hand.

"Our first year together as group we were very good away from home, but last year we had a habit of losing those matches by very close margins.

"Cardiff aren't missing as many guys as we are and they will probably be thinking they can get off to a good start in the competition.

"We know their threats and they are a good team - but we're a good team as well and we're going there to win."

Cardiff Blues: M Morgan; Lane, G Smith, Halaholo, Summerhill; J Evans, L Williams; Thyer, Belcher, Arhip, S Davies, Thornton, Turnbull, Robinson, N Williams (capt).

Replacements: Dacey, Domachowski, Andrews, Lewis-Hughes, Boyde, L Jones, Tovey, Millard.

Edinburgh: Hoyland, Farndale, Bennett, Scott, Van der Merwe, Van der Walt, Groom (capt); Schoeman, Willemse, Ceccarelli, McKenzie, Douglas, Carmichael, Crosbie,Haining.

Replacements: Fenton, Bhatti, McCallum, Kunavula, Miller, Shiel, Hickey, Taylor.

Referee: Frank Murphy (IRFU)

Assistant referees: Ben Whitehouse (WRU), Rob O'Sullivan (IRFU)

TMO: Olly Hodges (IRFU)