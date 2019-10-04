Pro14: Zebre v Dragons (Sat)

Tyler Morgan won the first of his five Wales caps against Ireland in August, 2015

Pro14: Zebre v Dragons Venue: Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi, Parma Date: Sat, 5 Oct Kick-off: 17:00 BST Coverage: Score updates on BBC Radio Wales, the BBC Sport website and app.

Wales centre Tyler Morgan makes his first start of the season for Dragons as they take on Zebre in Parma in the Pro14 on Saturday.

It will be his first competitive start since injuring an arm against Ospreys in March.

Dragons boss Dean Ryan also recalls back-rowers Harrison Keddie and Taine Basham along with wing Will Talbot-Davies.

Ryan hopes his side bounce back from their opening defeat at Munster.

If so, prop Ryan Bevington will be able to celebrate his 100th Dragons appearance with victory.

Zebre were well beaten at Edinburgh as their season began.

Dragons backs coach Barry Maddocks said: "We played one of the best teams in Europe last weekend who have done exceptionally well at playing a certain type of power game.

"Hopefully that will have put the team in a good position to understand what they face this weekend."

Zebre: TBC

Dragons: J Williams; Talbot-Davies, T Morgan, Dixon, O Jenkins, S Davies, R Williams (capt); Bevington, Hibbard, Brown, J Davies, Screech, L Evans, Basham, Keddie.

Replacements: Lawrence, B Harris, Fairbrother, M Williams, Taylor, Knoyle, Botica, Warren.

Referee: Sean Gallagher (IRFU)

Assistant referees: Andrea Piardi (FIR), Johnny Erskine (IRFU)

TMO: Leo Colgan (IRFU)