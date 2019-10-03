Pro14: Leinster v Ospreys (Fri)

Pro14: Leinster v Ospreys Venue: RDS, Dublin Date: Fri, 4 Oct Kick-off: 19:35 BST Coverage: Score updates BBC Radio Wales, the BBC Sport website and app.

Wales and British and Irish Lions flanker Dan Lydiate will do emergency lock duty as he leads Ospreys against Leinster in the Pro14 on Friday.

Ospreys lost James King to long-term injury as Ulster beat them in Belfast last Friday and Alun Wyn Jones, Adam Beard and Bradley Davies are at the World Cup in Japan with Wales.

New lock signing from Harlequins Ben Glynn is on Ospreys' bench.

Scott Fardy is back in the second-row to lead the hosts.

Wing James Lowe has recovered from injury to make his first Leinster appearance since they beat Glasgow in the 2018-19 Pro14 final in May.

Lydiate partners Lloyd Ashley in Ospreys' second-row with Dan Baker starting at number eight in a reshuffled back-row.

Leinster: Hugo Keenan; McFadden, O'Loughlin, Tomane, James Lowe; Byrne, Gibson-Park, Dooley, Kelleher, Ben Toner, Fardy (capt), Murphy, Connors, Doris.

Replacements: Tracy, Milne, Abdaladze, Molony, Deegan, Osborne, Byrne, O'Brien.

Ospreys: C Evans; L Morgan, S Williams, Thomas-Wheeler, Giles; L Price, Venter; R Jones, Parry, Botha, Lydiate (capt), Ashley, Cracknell, Cross, Baker.

Replacements: Otten, G Thomas, Gajion, Glynn, G Evans, M Aubrey, T Williams, H Dirksen.

Referee: Stuart Berry (SARU)

Assistant referees: Stuart Gaffigan (IRFU), Mark Patton (IRFU)

TMO: Brian MacNeice (IRFU)