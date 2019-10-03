Marland Yarde: Sale Sharks wing to return from year-long injury lay-off

Marland Yarde has been out since 6 October 2018

Sale Sharks wing Marland Yarde is set to return this weekend a year after rupturing knee ligaments.

Yarde, who has 13 England caps, also dislocated his knee in a Premiership win against Newcastle last October.

The ex-Harlequins back, 27, has been named in Sale's side to face Wasps in the Premiership Rugby Cup on Saturday.

Yarde has not played for England since June 2017 but was part of a training squad last year, with his injury ruling him out of World Cup selection.

Sale captain Jono Ross will also start Saturday's cup tie after a three-month shoulder lay-off.