Rugby World Cup: Fiji beat Georgia to claim first win of tournament

Apisalome Ratuniyarawa scored one of seven Fiji tries against Georgia

2019 Rugby World Cup: Georgia v Fiji Georgia: (3) 10 Tries: Gorgodze Pens: Matiashvili Cons: Matiashvili Fiji: (7) 45 Tries: Nayacalevu, Lomani, Tuisova, Radradra 2, Kunatani, Ratuniyarawa Cons: Volavola 5

Fiji claimed their first win of this World Cup as six second-half tries saw them ease past Georgia in Higashiosaka.

The Pacific Islanders took the lead through Waisea Nayacalevu but Soso Matiashvili's penalty reduced the deficit to four points at half-time.

However second-half tries from Frank Lomani, Josua Tuisova, Semi Kunatani, Api Ratuniyarawa and two from Semi Radradra gave Fiji a bonus-point win.

Mamuka Gorgodze got a consolation for Georgia as Fiji moved second in Pool D.

Fiji were humbled by Uruguay in their last outing but the backs, who scored five of their seven tries, ruthlessly took Georgia apart after the interval.

They could have scored more but Nayacalevu dropped the ball with the line at his mercy as Georgia fell to their first tournament defeat to a Tier 2 nation.

Their second biggest ever win at the World Cup means Fiji have virtually secured at least a third-place finish in their pool - and with that qualification for the 2023 World Cup.

The Islanders face Wales in their final pool game on Wednesday, 9 October (10:45 BST), while Georgia conclude their campaign against Australia on Friday, 11 October (11:15).

Teams

Georgia: Matiashvili; Kveseladze, Kacharava, Sharikadze, Todua; Khmaladze, Lobzhanidze; Nariashvili, Mamukashvili, Gigashvili, Nemsadze, Mikautadze, Tkhilaishvili, Gorgodze, Gorgadze

Replacements: Bregvadze, Gogichashvili, Chilachava, Giorgadze, Saginadze, Aprasidze, Malaguradze, Modebadze

Fiji: Murimurivalu; Tuisova, Nayacalevu, Botia, Radradra; Volavola, Lomani; Ma'afu, Matavesi, Saulo, Cavubati, Nakarawa, Waqaniburotu, Kunatani, Yato

Replacements: Vugakoto, Ravai, Roy Atalifo, Ratuniyarawa, Mata, Matawalu, Vatubua, Matavesi