Rugby World Cup: New Zealand thrash Canada with nine tries

Beauden Barrett
Beauden Barrett, playing alongside his two brothers, scored his 34th try for New Zealand
2019 Rugby World Cup: New Zealand v Canada
New Zealand: (28) 63
Tries: Penalty try, J Barrett, Williams, B Barrett, Ioane, S Barrett, Frizell, Weber (2) Cons: Mo'unga (6)
Canada: (0) 0

Two-time defending champions New Zealand scored nine tries to thrash Canada and record their second convincing win at the 2019 World Cup.

Brothers Beauden, Jordie and Scott Barrett all went over as the All Blacks hit this World Cup's highest score.

They were given a penalty try after four minutes and Jordie Barrett, Sonny Bill Williams and Beauden Barrett also crossed before half-time.

Scott Barrett, Rieko Ioane, Brad Weber and Shannon Frizell also scored.

There were four tries in the first 10 minutes at the start of the second half as New Zealand tore their opponents' defence apart.

The All Blacks move up to second in Pool B, one point behind leaders Italy - courtesy of their two bonus-point wins - who they play after facing Namibia on Sunday.

More to follow.

Teams

New Zealand: B Barrett; J Barrett, Goodhue, Williams, Ioane; Mo'unga, Perenara; Moli, Coltman, Ta'avao, Tuipulotu, S Barrett, Frizell, Todd, Read (c).

Replacements: Taylor, Tu'ungafasi, Laulala, Whitelock, Savea, Weber, Crotty, Smith.

Canada: Parfrey, Hassler, Trainor, Hearn, Van Der Merwe; Nelson, McRorie; Sears-Duru, Howard, Keith; Olmstead, Keys; Rumball, Heaton, Ardron (c).

Replacements: Quattrin, Buydens, Ilnicki, Sheppard, Larsen, Mack, Paris, Coe

Graphic advertising that BBC Radio 5 Live will have live commentary of every match at the Rugby World Cup

Find out more

Top Stories

Best of the 2019 World Cup

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Featured

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you