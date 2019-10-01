Marcell Coetzee: Forward returns to Ulster squad for South Africa trip

Coetzee's form helped Ulster to the Champions Cup quarter-final last season

Forward Marcell Coetzee has been named in the Ulster squad for the upcoming Pro14 double-header in South Africa.

The Springboks back row missed out on the World Cup after injuring his ankle in their warm-up win over Argentina.

Coetzee had been expected to be sidelined for 12 weeks, but is included in Ulster's 28-man panel six weeks after sustaining the injury.

Ulster face the Cheetahs on October 5 in Bloemfontein and Southern Kings in Pretoria on October 12.

Coetzee was in line to feature for the Springboks in Japan after an impressive season for Ulster, which saw him named Ulster Rugby Writers' Player of the Year.

He had previously endured an injury-hit spell after moving to the province in 2016, putting his Springbok career on hold.

Sam Carter, Matt Faddes and Jack McGrath are also included having made their Ulster debuts during Friday night's win over Ospreys.

Ulster squad:

Forwards: John Andrew, Sam Carter, Marcell Coetzee, Rob Herring, Greg Jones, Ross Kane, Adam McBurney, Kyle McCall, Jack McGrath, Alan O'Connor, Eric O'Sullivan, Tom O'Toole, Matthew Rea, Sean Reidy, Clive Ross, Kieran Treadwell

Backs: Billy Burns, John Cooney, Angus Curtis, Matt Faddes, Craig Gilroy, James Hume, Bill Johnston, Michael Lowry, Louis Ludik, Rob Lyttle, Luke Marshall, David Shanahan