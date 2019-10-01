Rugby World Cup: Ireland's Scannell not concerned by Kobe humidity

Niall Scannell and Johnny Sexton say they hope that the expected humidity in Kobe won't play a big factor in Ireland's game against Russia

Rugby World Cup: Ireland v Russia Venue: Kobe Misaki Stadium, Kobe City Date: Thursday, 3 October Kick-off: 11;15 BST

Ireland's Niall Scannell says he is not anticipating the humidity inside Kobe's Misaki Stadium to alter the way his team play when they take on Russia on Thursday.

Scotland defeated Samoa inside the arena on Monday, where the intensely humid conditions led to frequent handling errors as the ball became increasingly slippery.

"Watching Scotland and Samoa last night it was pretty evident," said hooker Scannell.

"You are talking about players with a really high skill level that were struggling to hold a ball."

World Rugby dictate that all the games at the venue must be played in the same conditions, therefore Ireland's Pool A encounter will be played with the roof closed despite temperatures in the city reaching 30 degrees on Tuesday.

Munster's Scannell will make his first start of the tournament as head coach Joe Schmidt makes 11 changes from the side that lost 19-12 to Japan on Saturday.

Ireland's line-out, rock solid against Scotland, faltered against the hosts after an assured start and contributed to the significant amount of time for which Ireland were forced to defend.

The set-piece will again come under the microscope on Thursday inside a stadium where a high-number of turnovers have been a fixture of the games played there so far during the tournament.

"Obviously I'm aware from a line-out point of view that it's going to be a factor conditions-wise for throwing the ball," Scannell said.

"It's just something that we'll have to adapt to, and it's the old cliché but it's the same for both teams and hopefully it won't be a massive factor in how we attack."

Johnny Sexton will captain Ireland from the start for the first time on his 86th international appearance.

The fly-half, 34, missed the Japan game with a thigh niggle that was picked up in the first half against Scotland, which saw him passing over place-kicking duties to Conor Murray.

However on Tuesday he confirmed that he will resume kicking responsibilities against Russia and, like Scannell, insisted that the conditions would not significantly impact his side's game plan.

"Obviously when you hear an indoor stadium you think air-con and (that it) may be a bit cooler but it's quite the opposite from what we hear," said Sexton.

"Even when you're playing outside the ball gets pretty slippy.

Scotland eased past Samoa at the Kobe Misaki Stadium on Monday but the game was littered with handling errors under the closed roof

"The boys were saying against Japan, especially in the second half, the first half was bone dry but then the longer the game went on the sweatier everyone got, the ball was like a bar of soap," he added.

"We can't just go out and run everything but hopefully it won't play too big a factor."

Pool A is well poised after the opening two rounds of fixtures, with second-placed Ireland one point ahead of Scotland and Samoa courtesy of their losing bonus-point last weekend.

Their advantage means that five-point wins in their final two games would secure passage to the quarter-finals regardless of other results.

Japan top the group on nine points with games against Samoa and Scotland to come.