Bradley Davies: I 'didn't deserve' Wales Rugby World Cup place

Wales lock Bradley Davies says he did not deserve to be picked in Warren Gatland's original 31-man World Cup squad,

Davies has been called up as a replacement for Cory Hill who returned home because of a leg injury.

The Ospreys' second row forward arrived in Japan last week.

"It was disappointing not to get picked at the start but the way the summer went, I deserved not to be selected," said Davies.

The 32-year-old had played in the final warm-up match against Ireland in Cardiff at the end of August, a day before Gatland named his party.

Following the defeat, the player himself was so convinced he would not be selected he even left Wales' WhatsApp group.

The 65-times capped lock says that was hasty and he has since been restored to the squad's social media set-up.

"It was a mistake on my part, it's done now and I apologised," said Davies.

"I was out in Cardiff with my friends and a bit of Dutch courage came in.

"It's been talked about. I spoke to the coaches and that was not the reason I didn't get picked.

"I've spoken to Gats about it and they're fine about it.

"The boys have added me back in. I've had a bit of banter chat off the lads."

Davies was not happy with his performance in his last start.

"The Ireland game didn't go the way I wanted it to but that was probably because it was my first game in a while," recalled Davies.

"I hadn't played a lot of rugby. People overlook the importance of actual rugby training and getting your minutes in on the field.

"I didn't quite manage to achieve that, whether it's me getting old or whatever.

"In the past, I could just rock up and play but I know now I need that bank of training.

"To get that was difficult because of my body. But once I'm there, I'm in perfect nick.

"I'm here now and I've got the chance. There's a bit of misfortune on Cory's part but I'm here."

Bradley Davies made his Wales debut in the 2009 Six Nations Championship

Davies spent some of the summer training on his own in certain sessions.

"With the camps, I just didn't have enough game time on the field in the rugby sessions," said Davies.

"That's no fault of anyone, I couldn't really get there. It took me a bit longer to get there and that was probably my downfall in the end.

"For the last three or four weeks I've got back up to this training load now and it couldn't have come at a better time.

"I've ramped it up at the Ospreys and now I've had the call. I'm actually in good condition at the moment, which is good news.

"Sometimes you have to take things on the chin, go back and work hard. But things change and here I am."

Davies revealed he was training with his region when he received the call.

"I was preparing for a game and then I had to jump on a plane and leave my family behind," said Davies.

"I'd just finished in the gym and I had a missed call from Gats. I guessed then, unless I'd done something really bad!

"I called him back and he said 'Can you jump on a plane tomorrow?'

"I went home, kissed my wife and kids goodbye and was straight in the car."

Davies has bolstered Wales' second-row resources with fellow Ospreys lock Adam Beard also having not played because of appendix surgery.

Captain Alun Wyn Jones and Jake Ball are the only current fit specialist second-rows and the pair started in the victories over Georgia and Australia, with flanker Aaron Shingler acting as replacements cover.

Fiji - 'One of the hardest games I've ever played'

Wales are in pole position to win Pool D with further group games against Fiji on 9 October and Uruguay four days later.

With Davies preparing for his third World Cup he knows not to take Fiji for granted.

"It's only two from two," warned Davies.

"The boys know how difficult next week will be. We've played Fiji enough and lost to them.

"In the last World Cup, after England, we had them back at the Principality Stadium and it was probably one of the hardest games I've ever played, coming from that massive win at Twickenham.

"It was a difficult game. This will be the same but we'll prepare like we normally prepare, go hard and I'm sure things will go our way."

Who will Warren Gatland select for a match which could clinch Wales' quarter final place with Uruguay left to play?

