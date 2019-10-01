Scotland 34-0 Samoa: 'Awesome' to respond to doubters, says Laidlaw

Media playback is not supported on this device Best moments as Scotland beat Samoa at Rugby World Cup

Greig Laidlaw was pleased Scotland responded to those who doubted the team by getting their World Cup campaign back on track with victory over Samoa.

The Scots bounced back from an opening game thumping by Ireland to register an impressive 34-0 win, which keeps them in contention to reach the last eight.

Laidlaw scored his first international try in four years to help his side to a bonus-point victory in Kobe.

"It's awesome," Laidlaw told BBC Scotland.

"You've got every man and his dog jumping out from behind their bushes last week and calling us a few things so all we could do was come out and put in a performance.

"Sadly we won't get the Irish game back, it's in the history books. We've got a foothold in the competition now and that's what we asked the boys to get from this week. Now we move on and get on to the next match."

Laidlaw's try was his first since crossing against the same opposition at St James' Park in the 2015 World Cup and an early penalty also helped the Clermont scrum-half pass the milestone of 700 points for Scotland.

He says the Scots can now look ahead to the remaining pool games against Russia (9 October) and Japan (13 October) with confidence.

"Nobody told us it was going to be easy coming to a World Cup and I think that's been the message all week, the only way you deserve to go out and win games is if you turn up and we never done that against Ireland," he added.

'You've got to just take that on the chin and for whatever reason it's happened and now we're in the competition, we've got five points and we're still in the hunt.

"It's important now we go on and put in a big performance against Russia and we all know what's coming [against Japan] but first we've got the Russia match and then we move forward."