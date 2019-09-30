Wales at the World Cup: Name your team to face Fiji

Wales' back three of Josh Adams, Liam Williams and George North started against Georgia and Australia

Rugby World Cup: Wales v Fiji Venue: Oita Stadium, Oita Date: Wed, 9 October Kick-off: 10:45 BST Coverage: Full commentary on every Wales game across BBC Radio Wales and Radio Cymru, BBC Radio 5 Live and Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, plus text updates on the BBC Sport website and app.

Two from two and two to play. Wales are in good shape as they prepare to play Fiji in their third Pool D match.

A nine day break gives them time to nurse their battered bodies after the titanic 29-25 victory over Australia.

Fiji will be smarting after the defeat by Uruguay, and keen to rekindle the spirit of their 2007 win against Wales.

Who will Warren Gatland select for a match which could clinch Wales' quarter final place with Uruguay left to play?

