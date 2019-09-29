Georgia 33-7 Uruguay: Lelos claim bonus-point win

Georgia
Georgia hooker Jaba Bregvadze crossed in the second half
2019 Rugby World Cup: Georgia v Uruguay
Georgia (12) 33
Tries: Todua, Giorgadze, Chilachava, Bregvadze, Kveseladze Cons: Abzhandadze 5
Uruguay: (7) 7
Tries: Vilaseca Con: Berchesi

Georgia overpowered Uruguay in a hot and humid Kumagaya to record their first victory of the World Cup.

Uruguay, who stunned Fiji in their opening game, were no match for a Lelos side that ran in five tries to claim a bonus point.

Alexander Todua and Otari Giorgadze crossed in the first half, with further scores from Levan Chilachava, Jaba Bregvadze and Giorgi Kveseladze.

Sweltering conditions also saw the use of the tournament's first water breaks.

Andres Vilaseca's converted try for Uruguay kept the deficit at five points at half-time, before Georgia's fitness and physicality shone through.

Uruguay ended the match with 14 men after Facundo Gattas was sent off by referee Wayne Barnes for a high tackle two minutes from time.

Georgia, who lost to Wales in their opening match, move up to third in Pool D on five points and face Fiji next before playing Australia.

Uruguay, meanwhile, still have the Wallabies and Wales to play.

Georgia: Khmaladze, Dzneladze, Kveseladze, Malaguradze, Todua; Abzhandadze, Aprasidze; Gogichashvili, Bregvadze, Chilachava, Lomidze, Mikautadze, Sutiashvili, Saginadze, Giorgadze.

Replacements: Karkadze, Gigashvili, Melikidze, Gorgodze, Gorgadze, Lobzhanidze, Sharikadze, Matiashvili.

Uruguay: Mieres, Freitas, Manuel Cat, Vilaseca, Silva; Berchesi, Arata; Sanguinetti, Kessler, Rombys, Dotti, Leindekar, Gaminara, Civetta, Nieto.

Replacements: Gattas, Echeverria, Garcia, Magno, Ormaechea, Ardao, Ormaechea, Leivas.

Referee: Wayne Barnes (Eng).

