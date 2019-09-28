Edinburgh 50-15 Zebre: Hosts score seven tries in rout

Jamie Farndale celebrates a second half try for Edinburgh
Edinburgh defeated Zebre comfortably at Murrayfield
Pro 14: Edinburgh 50-15 Zebre
Edinburgh: (31) 50
Tries: McKenzie, Bennett (3), Groom, Scott, Farndale Pens: Van der Walt Cons: Van der Walt (5), Hickey
Zebre: (8) 15
Tries: Licata, Mori Pens: Brummer Cons: Brummer

Edinburgh Rugby ran in seven tries as they gained a bonus-point win over Zebre at Murrayfield.

Mark Bennett had a hat-trick in a comfortable win for Richard Cockerhill's side.

The hosts crossed the line four times in the first half, and Edinburgh's momentum continued into the second 40 minutes.

Zebre's bright note though was 18-year-old debutant Federico Mori grabbing a try on his debut.

Top Stories

Best of the 2019 World Cup

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Featured

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you