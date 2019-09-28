Rugby World Cup 2019: Scotland make five changes for Samoa

Scrum-half Greg Laidlaw and fly-half Finn Russell start together for the 35th time, equalling the Scottish record

Rugby World Cup 2019 Pool A: Scotland v Samoa Venue: Misaki Stadium, Kobe Date: Monday, 30 September Kick-off: 11:15 BST

Scotland make five changes for Monday's must-win World Cup meeting with Samoa.

A completely reshaped back-row has Magnus Bradbury at blindside flanker, Jamie Ritchie at openside and Blade Thomson at number eight.

John Barclay drops out of the match-day squad, with Ryan Wilson on the bench and Hamish Watson already home with a knee injury.

Chris Harris replaces Duncan Taylor at outside centre, with Darcy Graham in for Tommy Seymour on the right wing.

Greig Laidlaw and Finn Russell will equal the record set by Roy Laidlaw and John Rutherford of 35 starts together at half-back.

Zander Fagerson, George Horne and Adam Hastings are added to the replacements after missing a dismal opening defeat to Ireland last weekend.

"The reality is we now have to win our next three games to make it out of our pool, so the knockout stages for us begin this Monday night," said head coach Gregor Townsend. "I firmly believe this group are ready to take on that challenge.

"We had worked hard in our build-up this tournament to deliver our best rugby but we were well below this level in our opening game against Ireland. We'll need to be much better against such a dangerous opponent.

"It's been a long week building towards a game where we intend to put a lot of things right. The players have responded well in training, know what is required of them and are hungry to deliver the kind of performance that keeps us in the World Cup."

Scotland: Hogg; Graham, Harris, Johnson, Maitland; Russell, Laidlaw; Dell, McInally, Nel, Gilchrist, Gray, Bradbury, Ritchie, Thomson.

Replacements: Brown, Reid, Fagerson, Cummings, Wilson, Horne, Hastings, Taylor.