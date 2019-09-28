Rugby World Cup: Scotland must 'box clever' against physical Samoa, says Sean Lamont

Media playback is not supported on this device 'There have been a few frank discussions'

Rugby World Cup 2019 Pool A: Scotland v Samoa Venue: Misaki Stadium, Kobe Date: Monday, 30 September Kick-off: 11:15 BST Coverage: Full commentary on BBC Radio 5 live and Radio Scotland, plus text updates on the BBC Sport website and app

Since their arrival in Kobe on Monday, Scotland's players and management have filed into a room - call it an interrogation centre - on the ninth floor of their vast hotel with its views of Rokko Mountain away in the distance and have spoken about the dejection of that haunting loss to Ireland in Yokohama.

A steady flow of fly-halves and scrum-halves, props and hookers, second-rows and back-rows and coaches of defence and attack have fielded questions and searched for answers, sometimes forlornly. At times, it's been uncomfortable. On either side of the top table there's been people who would rather parachute off the highest balcony than relive Yokohama day after day. It wasn't supposed to be like this.

From Monday to Friday in Kobe, 17 members of the Scotland camp have spoken. That's 17 post-mortems. The players want to move on, but equally they want to remember what happened to them against Ireland, they want to use the awful memory of it to fire them against Samoa in a game that must be won.

This is professional sport and it's brutal. John Barclay spoke on Friday about the potential loneliness of weeks like this, especially when you are the captain, as he has been on numerous occasions in the past. He mentioned how "crap" that feeling is when things have come off the rails and how you are left with a sensation of hypocrisy after vowing to do things on the field and then not delivering on those vows. It's a cycle of sporting torment which could make some players want to stay in their room and shut down when that is the last thing on earth they need to be doing.

Sean Lamont entered the interrogation centre himself on Friday. Once a wing, and winner of 108 caps for his country, Lamont's role at this World Cup is in Scotland's strength and conditioning department. That normally means toughening up bodies. Since Sunday it has also meant going to work on minds.

'Expect to see a reaction'

In conversation, Lamont hit the right tone. "One of the things I can bring is that I have been here before," he said, of knowing what it's like to experience dejection in the blue jersey. "I understand how they're feeling. We've seen these things happen, but what we need now is a reaction because there is still everything to play for.

"We are not dead in the water. You can beat yourself up. I used to do it myself as a player. You'd have a bad game and a sleepless night. You pick out all the ifs and buts. It's gone. We need to focus on Samoa, a nation of warriors. They'll see us as a wounded animal."

Lamont knows more about playing the Pacific Islanders than any other Scot. He faced them six times and won five. His first cap was against Samoa in 2004, his 50th cap was against Samoa in 2010, his 100th cap was against Samoa in 2015. He's played against them in Wellington, Murrayfield, Aberdeen, Apia, Durban and Newcastle. It's impossible to know how many big hits he's been on the end of in that time, but it'll be more than he cares to remember, that's for sure.

"We need to box clever," says Lamont. "If we just try and match them physically, that's playing into their hands. We need to use our footwork and bring that energy. We know what we need to do. There is going to be a reaction, expect to see it."

Expect? Scotland are favourites to win - and most probably will win with a bit to spare - but hanging your hat on them can be akin to resting it on a shoogly peg. How does Lamont know that there's going to be a reaction? "You probably don't know for sure, but there's a feeling," he explains. "You get the atmosphere from the guys around here. It was a royal boot up the ass [against Ireland]. We've always been like this with Scotland, we're always either up or down.

"The 2011 World Cup, you look at the pool game there and we just sneaked past both Romania and Georgia. That's the thing, we can't afford to do that from here on out. We have to win three games. We have conversations, but the guys know. We analyse all the time, and we know what's coming."

It couldn't be simpler. Win on Monday and some light re-enters their world, the "dark place" Grant Gilchrist spoke about earlier in the week. Lose and the sombre mood of this week is going to look like a rave compared to the misery that will descend on the camp in that unthinkable scenario.

Before the Ireland game the Scots promised much and delivered nothing. There's now a declaration that a response is coming, a declaration with the accompanying emphasis of 'we mean it this time'. They meant it the last time as well. Saying it and meaning it is all very well. Doing it is the thing. With Scotland, nothing can be taken on trust again.