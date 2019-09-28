Pro14: Ospreys count the cost after Ulster loss

Cory Allen was a member of Wales 2015 Rugby World Cup squad

Ospreys were left counting the cost of their opening Pro14 defeat in Ulster with centre Cory Allen and lock James King facing possible long lay-offs.

King was helped off with a serious-looking shoulder problem while Allen suffered a knee injury.

"Cory has done something to his knee, he felt it pop and we'll get it scanned," assistant coach Matt Sherratt said.

"James King took an impact to his shoulder," he added.

"We'll get scanned to see what the damage is, but it didn't look great. Both players felt there was something fairly significant."

The Ospreys led for much of the first half before conceding five tries and they also had wing Luke Morgan sent off for two yellow card offences.

Full-back Dan Evans also went off with a shoulder problem at half time while fly-half Luke Price failed a head injury assessment, leaving the Ospreys frantically reorganising their back-line as they turned in a spirited defensive performance.

Flanker Dan Lydiate did second-row duties, while number eight Dan Baker had a 50-minute workout in his first game for over 18 months.

King's absence will be a huge blow in the second row after Bradley Davies' call-up to join Alun Wyn Jones and Adam Beard in Wales' Rugby World Cup squad.

"We've lost 10 players to the World Cup with three in the second row," Sherratt added.

"We blooded Reuben Morgan-Williams, Cai Evans and Tiaan Thomas-Wheeler. We're going to take a bit of pain playing young players, but in the future they'll learn lessons and get better in the coming months and years."

Ospreys could look to reinforce their fly-half resources after Wales star Gareth Anscombe's long-term injury, though they still have versatile veteran James Hook to call upon.