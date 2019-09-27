Premiership Cup: Leicester beat Exeter and Bristol edge out Gloucester in West Country derby

Kyle Eastmond scored one of Leicester's four tries at Welford Road

Leicester Tigers recorded a bonus-point victory against Exeter Chiefs while Bristol hung on to get the better of Gloucester in the Premiership Cup.

Tigers registered just their fourth win of 2019 as they beat Chiefs 27-7 at Welford Road and bounced back from defeat by Worcester last week.

Guy Thompson, Jordan Olowofela, Jonah Holmes and Kyle Eastmond crossed while Jacques Vermeulen got Exeter's try.

Bristol edged out Gloucester 20-17 at Ashton Gate for their first win.

Bears hooker Harry Thacker scored both of their tries, his first after just four minutes as the hosts led 13-5 at half-time.

A much-changed Gloucester almost completed a second-half comeback after scrum-half Joe Simpson had scored on his debut, but Ruan Ackermann and Gerbrandt Grobler's tries were not enough.

Leicester, meanwhile, will take encouragement from their win against last season's Premiership runners-up Exeter.

Their side featured a number of internationals while Exeter coach Rob Baxter, without most of his first choice side because of World Cup call-ups, stuck with a more inexperienced line-up.

The Premiership Rugby Cup second round continues on Saturday with four more games, including holders Northampton at home to Wasps.