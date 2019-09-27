Rugby World Cup 2019: Pick your Scotland XV to face Samoa

Rugby World Cup 2019 Pool A: Scotland v Samoa
Venue: Misaki Stadium, Kobe Date: Monday, 30 September Kick-off: 11:15 BST
Coverage: Full commentary on BBC Radio 5 live and Radio Scotland, plus text updates on the BBC Sport website and app

Give the majority of the team who lost to Ireland another chance, or make major changes? Who should Gregor Townsend select for Scotland's second Rugby World Cup game against Samoa?

The Scots go into battle in Kobe knowing a win is absolutely vital.

Pick and share your starting XV below.

My Scotland XV

Who would you pick for Scotland's second Rugby World Cup match against Samoa? Select and share your XV.

Find out more

