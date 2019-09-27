Benetton v Leinster (Sat)

Devin Toner was a shock omission from Ireland's World Cup squad

Pro14: Benetton v Leinster Venue: Stadio di Monigo, Treviso Date: Sat, 28 September Kick-off: 17:15 BST Coverage: Live scores on the BBC Sport website and app

Devin Toner has been named in Leinster's team for their Pro14 opener against Benetton in Italy on Saturday.

Toner, a shock absentee from Ireland's World Cup squad, starts in a side that includes other international backs Ross Byrne, Dave Kearney and Adam Byrne.

With 14 of Leinster's squad away with Ireland at the World Cup, lock Ross Molony captains the side.

Ross Byrne's brother Harry is in line for a Leinster debut after being included in the replacements.

His fellow Ireland Under-20 cap Michael Milne could also play his first Leinster senior after being name on the bench.

Ireland fly-half Ian Keatley will make his competitive debut for Benetton following his summer move to the Italian club.

His inclusion means that another Irish-born number 10 Ian McKinley has to be content with a place on the bench.

Benetton made history last season as they became the first Italian club to reach the Pro14 play-offs where they went down to a very unlucky quarter-final defeat against Munster.

However like Leinster, Benetton will be without a host of their frontline players because of the World Cup.

Benetton: Esposito; Tavuyara, Riera, Sgarbi, Ioane; Keatley, Petrozzi; Appiah, Baravalle, Mancini, Herbst, Snyman, Lazzaroni, Barbini, Halalfihi.

Replacements: Makelara, Traore, Alongi, Cannone, Pettinelli, Trussardi, McKinley, Sperandio.

Leinster: O'Brien; A Byrne, O'Loughlin, Tomane, D Kearney; R Byrne, Gibson-Park; Dooley, Kelleher, Bent, Molony, Toner, Deegan, Connors, Doris.

Replacements: Tracy, Milne, Abdaladze, J Murphy, Penny, O'Sullivan, H Byrne, Keenan.

Referee: B Whitehouse (WRU)