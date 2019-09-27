Rugby World Cup: John Quill banned for three weeks for Owen Farrell tackle

Quill (number seven) is sent off by referee Nic Berry

United States flanker John Quill has been banned for three weeks for a high tackle on England's Owen Farrell during their Rugby World Cup meeting.

The 29-year-old was sent off following his shoulder charge to Farrell's head during England's 45-7 win.

Quill's suspension means his tournament is over unless the United States make the quarter-finals.

His punishment is the same as Samoa's Rey Lee-Lo and Australia's Reece Hodge received for high tackles.

World Rugby brought in new rules in 2017 to "change culture in the sport to ensure that the head is a no-go area" and published a framework to help referees rule on high tackles in May.

The governing body criticised its own officials on Tuesday after Hodge's collision with Fiji's Peceli Yato went unpunished during Australia's 39-21 win.

Yato was unable to return to the the pitch after the tackle.

Quill's suspension was reduced from a possible six weeks on account of his good character and his conduct at his disciplinary hearing in which he admitted he deserved a red card.

The challenge on Farrell, which came in the 70th minute, incited scuffles on the pitch as England's forwards reacted, but their attack coach Scott Wisemantel said that Farrell, whose nose was cut in the incident, did not blame Quill.

"After the game Owen acknowledged it was an accident on John's behalf. He's gone in to bat for him," said Wisemantel.